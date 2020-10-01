Low pressure formed over Bay of Bengal likely to trigger heavy rainfall in Odisha: MeT

A fresh low-pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal on Thursday and is likely to trigger heavy downpour in the state till October 6, the MeT office said. Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off south Odisha coasts, a low pressure area has formed over the same region, the Meteorological Centre here said in a bulletin.

While several areas including state capital Bhubaneswar and districts such as Angul, Rayagada, Sambalpur, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Ganjam and Mayurbhanj recorded rainfall of varying intensity since Wednesday, the low pressure system is likely to trigger heavy downpour in many parts of Odisha till October 6, it said. It may cause waterlogging in low-lying areas and damage kutcha houses and informal roads at some places, the bulletin said.

Squally weather accompanied by surface wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail off Odisha coast adjoining Northwest and West-central Bay of Bengal, the MeT Centre said, advising fishermen not to venture into the sea till October 5. In view of the weather forecast, the state government has asked the district collectors to be prepared to deal with any possible waterlogging in low-lying areas and flash flood or landslide in hilly areas.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena issued an advisory to district collectors asking them to closely monitor the situation and keep continuous vigil on low-lying areas and take steps for dewatering wherever necessary. Advice for fishermen must be strictly implemented, he said. As per the MeT Centre forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to lash some places in Ganjam, Bolangir, Sonepur, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts till Friday. Parts of Kandhamal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Angul, Cuttack, Puri, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Sambalpur may also receive heavy downpour during the period.

Similarly, heavy rainfall is likely to lash parts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Kandhamal districts on Friday and Saturday, it said. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Angul, Boudh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Dhenkanal and Cuttack on Saturday and Sunday, it said.

Heavy rainfall may also lash parts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Nayagarh, Khordha and Puri during the period. The MeT Centre also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Nabarangpur and Rayagada districts on Sunday and Monday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Bolangir and Kalahandi on Monday and Tuesday. This is the eighth low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal since the beginning of August. Five back-to-back low pressure systems developed on August 4, 9, 13, 19 and 24 had triggered heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of the state and created flood situations in several areas.

Similarly, low pressure areas had formed over the Bay of Bengal on September 13 and 20, triggering widespread rainfall in Odisha, sources said.