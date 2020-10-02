Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Caledonia set for second vote on independence from France

The South Pacific archipelago of New Caledonia will on Sunday go to the polls to decide whether to become independent, with a vote in favour set to deprive France of its most significant territory in a region where China is expanding its influence.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 02-10-2020 09:21 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 09:21 IST
New Caledonia set for second vote on independence from France

The South Pacific archipelago of New Caledonia will on Sunday go to the polls to decide whether to become independent, with a vote in favour set to deprive France of its most significant territory in a region where China is expanding its influence. New Caledonia has grappled with the question of decolonisation for decades. In 2018, it voted against separating from France but with the independence vote stronger than polls had expected, its second referendum is being keenly watched.

"France does not want to lose its foothold in the Pacific," Denise Fischer, a former Australian diplomat in New Caledonia, told Reuters. "There were only 18,000 votes separating them last time when 33,000 people didn’t vote. There are now an additional 6,000 who also eligible to vote."

Tensions have long run deep in New Caledonia between pro-independence indigenous Kanaks and descendants of colonial settlers who remain loyal to France. A "yes" vote would see France lose its most import territory in the region and dent the pride of a former colonial power whose reach once spanned the Caribbean, large parts of Africa, Asia and the Pacific.

New Caledonia’s economy is underpinned by annual French subsidies of some 1.3 billion euros ($1.52 billion) and nickel deposits that are estimated to represent 25% of the world’s total, and tourism. China has in recent years been expanding its influence in the resource-rich region, to the consternation of the United States and Australia.

New Caledonia enjoys a large degree of autonomy but depends heavily on France for matters such as defence and education. Talks on the future of the island, 1,200 km (750 miles) east of Australia and 20,000 km (12,500 miles) from Paris, began in 1988 after a period of separatist conflict, including the “Ouvea cave massacre” in which 19 Kanaks and two French soldiers were killed. ($1 = 0.8532 euros)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Corporate relationships more than big-ticket lending for SBI now: Chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Thai hotel seeks deal with guest facing jail over bad reviews

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Thai hotel seeks deal with guest facing jail over bad reviewsA Thai island hotel will go into mediation with an American guest who faces up to five years in jail after it filed a criminal co...

Sports News Roundup: Enhanced rules in place for COVID-19-exposed NFL teams; Teenager Burel lifts French spirits in Paris and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Enhanced rules in place for COVID-19-exposed NFL teamsOn the heels of the Tennessee Titans COVID-19 outbreak, the NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams Thursday with enhanced protocols for team...

Red Chillies VFX COO Keitan Yadav virtually inaugurates Arena Animation Centre at SAIT in Indore

Indore Madhya Pradesh India October 2 ANINewsVoir Keitan Yadav, Chief Operating Officer, Red Chillies VFX E-inaugurated the new centre of Arena Animation at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology Campus, Indore. Keitan Yadav is a renowned na...

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.David Attenborough leads call for world to invest 500 billion a year to protect natureBritish broadcaster David Attenborough on Wednesday led a campaign by conservation groups for the wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020