Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's defence interests were compromised, Modi's swipe at Congress at Atal Tunnel opening

The then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had inaugurated the approach road to Atal Tunnel in 2002 but the project was almost forgotten after his government was gone, Modi said, targeting the Congress-led UPA dispensation. Work on only 1,300 meters was completed by 2013-14, he noted, adding that the project would have been completed by 2040 by this pace before his government took charge in 2014 and speeded it up at an unprecedented rate.

PTI | Rohtang | Updated: 03-10-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 13:07 IST
India's defence interests were compromised, Modi's swipe at Congress at Atal Tunnel opening
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the Congress, saying India's defense interests were compromised under its rule and asserted nothing is more important to his government than protecting the country. Modi hit out at the opposition party, which headed the coalition government at the Centre during 2004-14, after inaugurating the strategically important 9.02-km Atal Tunnel, the world's longest highway tunnel which reduces the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km and the travel time by four to five hours.

He cited several strategically important projects, from Atal Tunnel to the airstrip at Daulat Beg Oldi in Ladakh and Tejas fighter aircraft production, to assert that they were delayed or almost forgotten and questioned as to what "compulsion" and "pressure" might have been behind it, without directly naming the Congress. His government, the prime minister said, has deployed all its strength to develop border infrastructure, adding that never before has work been done at such a big scale, be it building roads, bridges, or tunnels.

For long, he said, border projects could never come out of the planning stage and those which did got stuck or were kept on the back burner. The then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had inaugurated the approach road to Atal Tunnel in 2002 but the project was almost forgotten after his government was gone, Modi said, targeting the Congress-led UPA dispensation.

Work on only 1,300 meters was completed by 2013-14, he noted, adding that the project would have been completed by 2040 by this pace before his government took charge in 2014 and speeded it up at an unprecedented rate. "Our govt increased the pace of construction from 300 meters/year to 1400 meters/year and completed the project in 2020," Modi said.

In just six years the government completed the work of 26 years, he said. Just like the Atal tunnel, this treatment was meted out to several such projects, the prime minister said, adding that Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip remained closed for four to five decades.

"There was no political will. I can talk about dozens of projects that are important from the strategic point of view, but for years they were neglected," he said, hitting out at the previous Congress-led governments. "Nothing more important to us than the national interest and protecting the country, but the nation has seen an era when defense interests were compromised," he said, in an apparent swipe at the opposition party. In this context, he also referred to the Kosi mega-bridge in Bihar which was envisaged by the Vajpayee government and inaugurated by him last month.

The decisions of our government are a testimony to that it does what it says, he said. His government has undertaken major reforms so that defense equipment could be made under 'Make in India', he said, adding that fulfilling the defense needs is his government's top priority.

Speaking of the Atal Tunnel inauguration, Modi said it is a historic day as not only has the dream of the former prime minister been fulfilled but the decades-long wait of people of the state is also over. The tunnel will be a lifeline not just for Himachal Pradesh but also for Leh-Ladakh, he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted on the occasion the strategic importance of the tunnel, saying it will make soldiers' deployment and movement of weapons and ration easier. It will also be a big help to the people and the tourism sector, he said. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union minister Anurag Thakur were also present on the occasion.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Venice deploys flood barrier for first time as storm drives up tide

Venice deployed its long-delayed flood barriers for the first time on Saturday as forecasters warned that storms could combine with high tides to inundate the city. The network of 78 bright yellow barriers that guard the entrance to the del...

Poland reports new record of 2,367 daily coronavirus cases

Poland reported a new record of 2,367 daily coronavirus cases on Saturday, the health ministry said on Twitter, the third day in a row that infections have hit new highs.The country also registered a further 34 deaths related to COVID-19. W...

Depression and anxiety tripled during lockdown: Study

There was a three-fold increase in the number of people reporting significant depression and anxiety problems during lockdown, according to a new study. The study conducted by an international team of experts from universities in three coun...

MP cop held for not registering complaint of 'rape victim'

A policeman has been arrested in Madhya Pradeshs Narsinghpur district for allegedly not registering a Dalit rape victims complaint about four days, following which she ended her life, a top officer said on Saturday. The arrest was made afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020