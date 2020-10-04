Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal to launch mega anti-air pollution campaign on Monday

At a meeting of NCR states with Union Environment Prakash Javadekar recently, Rai asked the Centre to take time-bound action to ensure that 11 thermal power plants and more than 1,900 brick kilns using outdated technology in the national capital region control their emissions. There are 11 plants around Delhi -- in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab -- which were supposed to retrofit their units with technology called flue-gas desulphurisation to reduce emissions by December 2019.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 16:45 IST
Kejriwal to launch mega anti-air pollution campaign on Monday

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch a mega anti-air pollution campaign on Monday following a meeting with departments concerned. Rai said the chief minister will chair the crucial meeting at 11 am on Monday.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch a mega anti-air pollution campaign after a meeting with officials from departments of environment, transport, development, PWD, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Jal Board, traffic police and municipal corporations," he tweeted. At a meeting of NCR states with Union Environment Prakash Javadekar recently, Rai asked the Centre to take time-bound action to ensure that 11 thermal power plants and more than 1,900 brick kilns using outdated technology in the national capital region control their emissions.

There are 11 plants around Delhi -- in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab -- which were supposed to retrofit their units with technology called flue-gas desulphurisation to reduce emissions by December 2019. Rai said there are more than 1,640 such brick kilns in Uttar Pradesh, 161 in Haryana and 164 Rajasthan.

"All these contribute to Delhi's air pollution massively," he said. The minister said the Delhi government presented its plan to tackle stubble burning in the city during the meeting with Javadekar.

He said a center is being set up in Kharkhari village in Najafgarh where "bio-decomposer" solution will be prepared in around 400 containers starting Tuesday. The new technology involves a liquid formulation prepared using bio-decomposer capsules, fermenting it over 8-10 days and then spraying the mixture on crop residue to ensure speedy bio-decomposition of the stubble.

Capsules worth Rs 20 can effectively deal with 4-5 tonnes of raw straw per acre..

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Real Madrid thrashed by Barca in first women's 'Clasico'

Real Madrids womens team had a rude awakening in their first official match on Sunday, getting thrashed 4-0 at home by Barcelona in a Clasico in the Primera Division. Barca, who were crowned champions when last season ended prematurely due ...

A page with too many pictures may hinder reading ability in children: Study

A busy page with too many pictures may hinder your understanding of the text. The findings of a new study suggest that an overly busy page with extraneous images can draw the readers attention away from the text, resulting in a lower unders...

IPL 13: Kings XI Punjab win toss, elect to bat first against CSK

Kings XI Punjab KXIP have won the toss and elected to bat first against Chennai Super Kings CSK here at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. KXIP captain KL Rahul made three changes to their squad as Karun Nair, K Gowtham, Jimmy Neesham a...

Athletics-First crack appears in Kipchoge's armour of invincibility

When race commentator Steve Cram announced this is not normal midway through Sundays London Marathon it was something of an understatement as Eliud Kipchoge, the most dominant performer the distance has ever seen, was finally looking mortal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020