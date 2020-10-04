Left Menu
Delhi's peak power demand fast reaching pre-COVID levels with economic activities being allowed

Though Delhi's peak power demand in September 2020 was 6,231 MW as compared to 6,626 MW last year, this year, it surpassed the corresponding peak power demand of last year on 14 days by up to 28 per cent," discom officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 17:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The peak power demand of Delhi is fast catching up with pre-COVID levels as an increasing number of economic activities are being allowed under the Centre's 'Unlock' process, discom officials said. In September this year, the peak power demand was just 5.9 per cent lower as compared to the corresponding month last year. "In April, during the height of COVID-19-induced lockdown, there was a gap of around 40 per cent in comparison to the peak power demand of 2019.

"The gap reduced to just about 5.9 in September. The peak power demand in September 2019 was 6,626 MW, while it was 6,231 MW this year," discom officials said. Moreover, ever since the restrictions were eased on May 18, Delhi's peak power demand has increased by over 50 per cent. Compare the peak power demand since April 2020, it has increased by over 87 per cent, they said. This year, due to the lockdown and weather conditions, the peak power demand recorded has been muted (6,314 MW on June 29, 2020). Delhi's all-time high peak power demand was recorded on July 2, 2019, when it clocked 7,409 MW.

During the height of lockdown, there was a sharp reduction in the power demand during the day due to closure of commercial and industrial establishments. However, there was no impact on Delhi's domestic load, which is around 75 per cent of the total power load of the city. Infact, there was a slight increase in this category, they said. "After the end of the lockdown 3.0 on May 17 and easing of restrictions, Delhi's peak power has started increasing and the gap has narrowed. Though Delhi's peak power demand in September 2020 was 6,231 MW as compared to 6,626 MW last year, this year, it surpassed the corresponding peak power demand of last year on 14 days by up to 28 per cent," discom officials said. Earlier, in July and August this year, Delhi's peak power demand surpassed last year's peak power demand on corresponding days on 13 occasions – 7 days in July and 6 days in August, they added.

