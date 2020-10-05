Raj minister inaugurates, lays foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 1,371 cr

Left Menu
Rajasthan Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 1,371 crore in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota and Bharatpur.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-10-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 19:28 IST
Rajasthan Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 1,371 crore in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota and Bharatpur. Addressing the state’s elected representatives in an online ceremony, Dhariwal said the government is persistently working towards the development of Rajasthan. Dhariwal laid the foundation of 14 projects of more than Rs 1,223 crore which will be developed by Rajasthan Urban Infrastructure Development Project (RUIDP), Smart City Mission, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and Urban Development and Housing (UDH) department in Jodhpur, Bikaner and Kota. The minister also dedicated to the public four projects developed at a cost of nearly Rs 148 crore in Jodhpur, Bikaner and Bharatpur. “The state government under leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is persistently working towards development of Rajasthan. It is a matter of delight that in series of development works, 14 more projects are being initiated today,” said Dhariwal during the video conference. On September 28, Gehlot had laid the foundation for 47 projects in Jaipur, Ajmer and Udaipur at an estimated cost of Rs 1,037 crore. The fact that state government has maintained the pace of development works despite COVID pandemic drew appreciation of elected representatives participating in the ceremony. “In these critical times, the state government has been advancing towards progress. It is a matter of personal delight that among the works being initiated today, there are projects of nearly Rs 225 crore to be developed in Sirohi,” said Sirohi MLA, Sanyam Lodha. State minister for Technical Education, Subhash Garg also thanked the urban development minister for the works held in his electoral constituency of Bharatpur. He requested that efforts should be made to include the Bharatpur city in list of Smart Cities and extended the due benefits. Among the projects of which foundation was laid includes the 24X7 water supply system to be developed in Kota under the Smart City project.

