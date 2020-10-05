Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four dead in southern France flooding, up to 18 missing

Footage of the house collapsing into the river has dominated French TV news coverage of the flooding over the weekend. The couple's son told Nice-Matin newspaper that contrary to some media reports, his parents had not refused to leave the house, but that helicopters could not reach them because of high winds.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-10-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 23:26 IST
Four dead in southern France flooding, up to 18 missing
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Four people have died and up to 18 more are missing in floods and heavy rain in south-eastern France, local authorities said on Monday. Over the weekend, southern France was lashed by torrential rain and swollen rivers have swept away houses, bridges and parts of roads.

A spokeswoman for the Alpes Maritimes prefecture told Reuters that eight people were missing and about 10 more may be missing but she gave no further details. Authorities cannot give a more precise estimate for the death toll from the flooding as emergency services struggle to reach flood-hit villages as many roads have been washed away or are still blocked by debris.

Over the weekend Storm Alex caused widespread damage in several villages around Nice on the French Riviera in what the city's mayor Christian Estrosi called the worst flooding disaster in the area for more than a century. Meteo France registered rainfall of 500 mm (19.69 inches) of rain over 24 hours in Saint-Martin-Vesubie on Saturday and close to 400 mm in several other towns - the equivalent of more than three months of rain at this time of the year.

French daily Ouest France on Monday reported that three bodies had been found, one in Saint-Martin-Vesubie - where one had been discovered earlier - one in Lantosque and one in Colomars. Among those missing is a couple in their eighties who are believed to have still been in their house in the village of Roquebilliere as the surging Vesubie river engulfed it. Footage of the house collapsing into the river has dominated French TV news coverage of the flooding over the weekend.

The couple's son told Nice-Matin newspaper that contrary to some media reports, his parents had not refused to leave the house, but that helicopters could not reach them because of high winds. "My parents are reported missing, but I know it is over. They are dead. I understood this when I received confirmation that they were in the house until the last moment. They departed together after a long and loving life, that is what I tell myself to soften the pain," Eric Borello told the paper.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal becoming Mafia-ruled state like UP, Bihar: BJP's Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday alleged that the law and order situation in the state is worsening and gradually it is becoming a Mafia-ruled state like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. In reply, the Trinamool Congress said it is go...

New York governor closes schools in coronavirus hot spots

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered schools to close beginning on Tuesday in several coronavirus hot spots in the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens.The announcement brings forward a plan by New York Mayor Bill de Blasio to cl...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day nine

Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday all times GMT 1830 KENIN PASSES FERRO TESTFourth seed Sofia Kenin rallied from a set down to beat local favourite Fiona Ferro 2-6 6-2 6-1...

Cineworld brings down curtain on U.S., UK theaters; 45,000 jobs hit

Cineworld, the worlds second-biggest cinema chain, will close its UK and U.S. movie theaters this week, leaving as many as 45,000 workers unemployed for the foreseeable future as it fights to survive a coronavirus collapse in film-making an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020