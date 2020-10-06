Left Menu
Development News Edition

Astronomers turn up the heavy metal to shed light on star formation

Astronomers from the University of Western Australia's node of the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) have developed a new way to study star formation in galaxies from the dawn of time to today.

ANI | Perth | Updated: 06-10-2020 07:54 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 07:54 IST
Astronomers turn up the heavy metal to shed light on star formation
Using the light from these local galaxies, astronomers can forensically piece together the history of their lives (called their star-formation history).. Image Credit: ANI

Astronomers from the University of Western Australia's node of the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) have developed a new way to study star formation in galaxies from the dawn of time to today. "Stars can be thought of as enormous nuclear-powered processing plants," said lead researcher Dr Sabine Bellstedt, from ICRAR. "They take lighter elements like hydrogen and helium, and, over billions of years, produce the heavier elements of the periodic table that we find scattered throughout the universe today."

"The carbon, calcium, and iron in your body, the oxygen in the air you breathe, and the silicon in your computer all exist because a star created these heavier elements and left them behind," Bellstedt said. "Stars are the ultimate element of factories in the universe." Understanding how galaxies formed stars billions of years ago requires the very difficult task of using powerful telescopes to observe galaxies many billions of light-years away in the distant universe. However, nearby galaxies are much easier to observe. Using the light from these local galaxies, astronomers can forensically piece together the history of their lives (called their star-formation history). This allows researchers to determine how and when they formed stars in their infancy, billions of years ago, without struggling to observe galaxies in the distant universe.

Traditionally, astronomers studying star formation histories assumed the overall metallicity -- or amount of heavy elements -- in a galaxy doesn't change over time. But when they used these models to pinpoint when stars in the universe should have formed, the results didn't match up with what they were seeing through their telescopes. "The results not matching up with our observations is a big problem," Bellstedt said. "It tells us we're missing something. That missing ingredient, it turns out, is the gradual build-up of heavy metals within galaxies over time."

Using a new algorithm to model the energy and wavelengths of light coming from almost 7,000 nearby galaxies, the researchers succeeded in reconstructing when most of the stars in the universe formed -- in agreement with telescope observations for the first time. The designer of the new code -- known as ProSpect -- is Associate Professor Aaron Robotham from ICRAR's University of Western Australia node.

"This is the first time we've been able to constrain how the heavier elements in galaxies change over time based on our analysis of these 7,000 nearby galaxies," Robotham said. "Using this galactic laboratory on our own doorstep gives us lots of observations to test this new approach, and we're very excited that it works. "With this tool, we can now dissect nearby galaxies to determine the state of the universe and the rate at which stars form and mass grows at any stage over the past 13 billion years. It's absolutely mind-blowing stuff."

This work also confirms an important theory about when most of the stars in the universe formed. "Most of the stars in the universe were born in extremely massive galaxies early on in cosmic history -- around three to four billion years after the Big Bang," Bellstedt said. "Today, the universe is almost 14 billion years old, and most new stars are being formed in much smaller galaxies." Based on this research, the next challenge for the team will be to expand the sample of galaxies being studied using this technique, in an effort to understand when, where and why galaxies die and stop forming new stars. (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Preserved dune fields offer insights into Martian history

The discovery of Martian dune fields largely preserved in the rock record for up to a billion years offers new insights on past climatic conditions on Mars. Mapping extensive sedimentary rock deposits in the Valles Marineris region of Mars ...

Pancreatic surgery: Lower mortality with larger case volumes

According to the findings of a new study, for complex pancreatic surgery a positive correlation can be inferred between the volume of services and the quality of treatment results In hospitals with larger case volumes, the survival probabil...

70 per cent of COVID cases located in just 10 countries, WHO reports

Speaking to a special session of the agencys Executive Board, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said 10 countries account for 70 per cent of all reported cases and deaths, and just three countries account for half.Not all countries have ...

Singapore PM in court for defamation suit against blogger

Singapores prime minister arrived at court on Tuesday for a case in which he is suing a blogger for sharing an online article linking him to Malaysias 1MBD state fund money-laundering scandal. As the worlds best-paid political leader and th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020