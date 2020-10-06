IIIT Hyderabad Sets Up Smart City Research Centre

Left Menu
The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) has set up a Smart City Research Center (SCRC) with support from MEITY (Government of India), Smart City Mission and Government of Telangana.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-10-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 11:18 IST
Includes Living Lab, a testbed to showcase new ideas and approaches in the IoT domain And a place to co-create smart city innovations with startups HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 6, 2020,/PRNewswire/ -- The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) has set up a Smart City Research Center (SCRC) with support from MEITY (Government of India), Smart City Mission and Government of Telangana. There is a huge push for smart cities in India under the Smart Cities Mission, a new initiative by the Government of India to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life of people by enabling local development and harnessing technology to create smart outcomes for citizens. In this ambitious project, 100 cities are being covered for the duration of 5 years with a budget of Rs.100 crore per city per year. As a part of it, Living Lab plans to create an urban area enhancing three value domains: social, economic, and environmental.

IIITH existing centres will be lending their expertise to the Smart City Research Centre in various domains covering signal processing, OneM2M server, design of smart and automated buildings, optics and photonics, flexible electronics, embedded systems and IoT, radio frequency integrated circuit design, and low-power VLSI design, research and development in fundamental aspects of computing systems, etc. "IIITH's Living Lab will collaborate with government bodies, start-ups, and big organisations on Smart City solutions. The IIITH campus would include different IoT verticals related to air quality, building energy, water quantity, and quality, street lighting, etc. Through the Living Lab, IIIT-H plans to transform the campus into a platform for learning, experimentation, and for showcasing new ideas and approaches. "As technology goes mainstream and directly into homes, buildings, campuses, and cities, it is imperative that access to such spaces should be available to ensure that the right products are defined, designed, and built. Without live access to such spaces, solutions or products may end up being theoretical and not actually usable," explains Professor Ramesh Loganathan.

More information on SCRC at https:martcityresearch.iiit.ac.in/ About IIIT-Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

