J&K admin directs officials to identify wakf properties across Jammu

The deputy commissioners in Jammu region were directed on Tuesday to conduct a detailed survey of all wakf properties and submit the list of the assets within their respective districts to streamline its functioning, an official said. Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma also asked the deputy commissioners to provide details of the assets in a prescribed format being provided to them, the spokesperson said.

Holding a meeting over video conference, Verma discussed in detail the procedure to be adopted for the exercise and asked them to include attestation of mutations, encroachments, recovery of arrears, acquisition and possession of specific wakf properties in the survey report. While instructing the deputy commissioners to identify and remove unauthorised construction or encroachments of any nature, Verma said illegal structures built on the government land by way of encroachment should be removed expeditiously.

Verma also sought feedback on the third phase of the Back to Village programme.