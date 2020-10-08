European Parliament cements position on climate change law with final vote

The European Parliament has rubber-stamped its position on the European Union's climate law, confirming its support for a 2030 target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 60% against 1990 levels, according to vote results released on Thursday.

The vote confirms Parliament's position, which was agreed in preliminary votes earlier this week. Parliament must agree the final law with member states, most of whom see a 60% target for 2030 as too ambitious.

