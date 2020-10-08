Left Menu
Development News Edition

Accepting the baton, Britain's Prince William launches global environment prize

And so the Earthshot Prize is really about harnessing that optimism and that urgency to find solutions to some of the world’s greatest environmental problems." Nominations open on Nov. 1 ahead of the first awards ceremony in the autumn next year. Kensington Palace said the prize drew its inspiration from U.S. President John F.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-10-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 15:31 IST
Accepting the baton, Britain's Prince William launches global environment prize
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Britain's Prince William on Thursday launched a multi-million-pound global prize aimed at helping solve some of the world's climate change problems, opening a new chapter in the royal family's decades-long environmental campaigning. The Earthshot Prize will award five one-million-pound ($1.29-million) prizes each year for the next 10 years under the categories of protecting and restoring nature, cleaner air, reviving oceans, waste-reduction and climate change.

William's grandfather, Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip, and his father Prince Charles have both spoken for decades about the importance of conservation and the impact of climate change, years before such ideas became mainstream. William, the second-in-line to the throne, told BBC Radio it was now his responsibility to take on that baton because the world was at a tipping point and he owed it to his children and grandchildren to leave the world in a better condition.

While he said he had often wondered what his father was "banging on about" he realised now it had been a very hard sell "to predict and see some of the slow-moving catastrophes that we were headed towards". "This is a generational baton-handling, my grandfather started it, my father has picked it up and really accelerated that and I feel right now that it's my responsibility, I really feel that we are at a tipping point," he said.

Speaking alongside naturalist David Attenborough, William said change was critical in the next decade to help protect and restore the environment. "By 2030 we really hope to have made huge strides in fixing some of the biggest problems the Earth faces," William, 38, said.

"I think that urgency with optimism really creates action. And so the Earthshot Prize is really about harnessing that optimism and that urgency to find solutions to some of the world's greatest environmental problems." Nominations open on Nov. 1 ahead of the first awards ceremony in the autumn next year.

Kensington Palace said the prize drew its inspiration from U.S. President John F. Kennedy's Moonshot, which it said had been synonymous with ambitious and ground-breaking goals since the 1969 moon landing. It said the prizes would provide at least 50 solutions to the world's environmental problems by 2030.

The Earthshot Prize Council will be set up to decide on the winners with its members to include names from the environmental, philanthropic, business, sporting and entertainment worlds. They will be announced later on Thursday.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

About 100 kg of ganja seized, 4 arrested

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 8 PTI Around 100 kg of ganja and three kg of hashish oil were seized from two pickup trucks near here on Thursday and four people arrested in this connection, according to the Kerala excise enforcement squad. The sei...

CM asks officials to come out with a comprehensive report on tourism development in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday directed the Tourism department to come out with a comprehensive report with regard to identification and development of tourist spots in the state and take necessary approvals for the se...

NGT directs Rajasthan chief secy to circulate guidelines on mining

Illegal mining remains a challenge and poses serious threat to the protection of environment, the National Green Tribunal said on Thursday, directing Rajasthans Chief Secretary to circulate guidelines on the issue at grass root level. The a...

Plea on pending challans, fitness certificate of vehicles:HC seeks Centre's stand

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Centre, AAP government and the police on a plea challenging the provisions which require closure of all pending challans involving a vehicle for availing any service, like fitness cert...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020