Odd News Roundup: Israeli girl makes a splash with her pet snake

Israeli girl makes a splash with her pet snake

Eight-year-old Inbar likes to cool off in her small backyard pool in Israel with her favourite swimming buddy - her pet python. The 11-foot yellow serpent, named Belle, is one of her family's many pets, living happily together on an animal sanctuary in an agricultural community in southern Israel.

