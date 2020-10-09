Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hurricane Delta bears down on storm-weary U.S. Gulf Coast

"I know people in Louisiana, especially the southwest, are very strong and very resilient, but they are going to be tested here," Governor John Bel Edwards said at a Thursday news conference. Forecast models show Delta weakening slightly but remaining at or near a category 3 hurricane at landfall between the cities of Lake Charles and Lafayette, driving a 4- to 11-foot (1.2-3.3 meters) storm surge up Vermilion Bay on the coast.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 17:47 IST
Hurricane Delta bears down on storm-weary U.S. Gulf Coast
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@NHC_Atlantic)

Residents in parts of the U.S. state of Louisiana jammed highways as Hurricane Delta spun across the Gulf of Mexico toward a region struggling to recover from the damage inflicted by a hurricane less than two months ago. Delta on Friday morning was a Category 3 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale, packing winds of 120 miles per hour (325 km) and expected to bring winds, rain and a "life threatening" storm surge, National Hurricane Center forecasters said.

Residents and businesses boarded windows and several southwest parishes closed schools, government offices and called for residents to flee to safer ground. "I know people in Louisiana, especially the southwest, are very strong and very resilient, but they are going to be tested here," Governor John Bel Edwards said at a Thursday news conference.

Forecast models show Delta weakening slightly but remaining at or near a category 3 hurricane at landfall between the cities of Lake Charles and Lafayette, driving a 4- to 11-foot (1.2-3.3 meters) storm surge up Vermilion Bay on the coast. It could also unleash tornadoes as it moves over land and drop up to 10 inches (25 cm) of rain. The same region was hard hit by Hurricane Laura in August, leaving more than 6,000 people still living temporarily in hotel rooms and others with damaged homes.

Another storm, Hurricane Sally, brought torrential rains and flash flooding to Alabama and Georgia in September. "They never had time to recover from Laura and now this next storm is hitting them. They never had time to get back on their feet and they didn't think they could survive the second one," Cathy Evans, 63, said of her daughter's family as she helped them move out of their Lake Charles home.

Evans, who traveled to Lake Charles from Texarkana, Arkansas, left with her daughter and family for Texas on Thursday evening as Louisiana was closing its flood control gates. New Orleans may be spared the worst of the storm, although it will be hit by gusty winds and mild rain, said AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Kottlowski, with Lafayette the largest city on the storm's eastern and more dangerous side.

The state received a federal emergency declaration and Wal-Mart said it was closing many of its stores across the Gulf Coast as a precaution. Energy companies halted 92%, or nearly 1.7 million barrels per day of offshore oil output, and 62% of natural gas production, data showed. The U.S. Coast Guard warned shippers of impending gale force winds from Port Arthur, Texas, to New Orleans.

When Delta reaches the northern Gulf Coast, it will be the 10th named storm to make a U.S. landfall this year, eclipsing a record that has stood since 1916.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Trump "ready to go," will see if Saturday rally possible -spokeswoman

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday that President Donald Trump, who was hospitalized last weekend with COVID-19, is ready to go and seeing if a campaign rally is possible for this weekend.Were just trying to keep up wit...

Orange and Smart Africa support One Africa Network project to reduce communication cost

Orange Orange.com, a platinum member of the Smart Africa SmartAfrica.org Alliance, supports the One Africa Network OAN project which has the aim of reducing the cost of communication and keeping the traffic generated and destined for Africa...

AP POLYCET 2020 results released

Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test POLYCET results were released here on Friday. As many as 88,732 candidates had applied for the exam. 71,631 84.85 per cent of them appeared for the exam, said G Anantha Ramu, State Skill Devel...

Residents of nearby areas face breathing problems after fire at Dadu Majra dumping ground in Chandigarh

Residents of Dadu Majra and nearby areas have been facing difficulty in breathing due to the smog after a major fire broke out at the dumping site on October 6. According to the chairman, Dadu Majra Dumping Site Joint Action Committee, Dyal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020