DDA nod to allotment of land for Ravidas temple, development of sports complex

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 20:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: wikipedia

The Delhi Development Authority has approved a proposal to allot 400 square metres of land for a Guru Ravidas temple in Jahanpanah city forest area here, officials said on Friday. In August last year, huge protests had broken out in Delhi and Punjab by members and leaders of the Dalit community after the structure of the old Ravidas temple was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on directions of the Supreme Court.

The latest decision was taken during a meeting of the 'Authority', the highest decision-making body of DDA, chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal via video conferencing. "The Authority approved the allotment of 400 square metres land for Guru Ravidas Temple in Jahapanah City Forest, for further process like approval of forest department for dereservation, devotee committee forming society among others," the DDA said in a statement.

As an exception in this case, the Authority dispensed with the 'auction' as the only mode of land allotment, officials said. "Further, to facilitate allotment, change of land use of the said land from recreational to public and semi-public for religious purpose, was also recommended," the DDA said. A public notice will now be issued inviting objections and suggestions from the public for this purpose.

Among other decisions, the Authority recommended change of land use of 19,800 sqm area from recreational to public/semi-public in Shastri Park for the development of a community sports complex, so as to provide modern sports facilities to the residents of East Delhi, the statement said.

