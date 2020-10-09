Ex-Ranji Trophy player Suresh Kumar found dead in house
A former Ranji trophy player, M Suresh Kumar was found dead in his house on Friday night, police said. Kumar, a first-class cricketer, had played for Kerala in the Ranji Trophy. A native of Alappuzha, Kumar played 72 First Class matches from 1991-92 to 2005-06 and scored 1,657 runs and taken 196 wickets.PTI | Alappuzha | Updated: 09-10-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 23:14 IST
A former Ranji trophy player, M Suresh Kumar was found dead in his house on Friday night, police said. Police said Kumar (47) was found hanging in his bedroom at his residence near here.
"It was his son who found the cricketer hanging in his bedroom and informed us around 7.15 PM. Prima facie it is a suicide, but we are looking further into the matter," police told PTI. Kumar, a first-class cricketer, had played for Kerala in the Ranji Trophy.
A native of Alappuzha, Kumar played 72 First Class matches from 1991-92 to 2005-06 and scored 1,657 runs and taken 196 wickets. He had also played 52 matches for Kerala and 17 matches for Railways where he was currently employed and also played the Duleep Trophy where he represented South Zone and Central Zone.
He had also figured in the India Under-19 Test and ODI teams in 1992.
- READ MORE ON:
- Suresh Kumar
- Kumar
- Ranji
- the Duleep Trophy
- Railways
- Prima
ALSO READ
"Some divine force has guided me all my life," reveals Santoor Legend Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma
Not sure about Congress' seriousness on no-confidence motion against BJP govt: Kumaraswamy
Govt under Nitish Kumar has worked for people, will be re-elected: Devendra Fadnavis
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar confident of another term; unveils part-II of development initiative
Bihar elections: Confident that NDA will get majority & Nitish Kumar will become CM, says Ravi Shankar Prasad