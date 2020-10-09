DDA nod to allotment of land for Ravidas temple, development of sports complex

The Delhi Development Authority on Friday approved a proposal to allot 400 square metres of land for building a new structure of a Guru Ravidas Temple in a forest area here, officials said. In August last year, huge protests had broken out in Delhi and Punjab by members and leaders of the Dalit community after the structure of the old Ravidas temple was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on directions of the Supreme Court.

DDA officials said the approved land is "at the same site" where the old structure existed in Jahanpanah city forest area. The decision on allotment of land was taken during the meeting of the Authority, the highest decision-making body of the DDA, chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal via a video conference on Friday.

"The Authority approved the allotment of 400 square metres land for Guru Ravidas Temple in Jahapanah City Forest, for further process like approval of forest department for dereservation, devotee committee forming society among others," the DDA said in a statement. As an exception in this case, the authority dispensed with the 'auction' as the only mode of land allotment, the officials said.

"Further, to facilitate allotment, change of land use of the said land from recreational to public and semi-public for religious purpose, was also recommended," the DDA said. A public notice will now be issued inviting objections and suggestions from the public for this purpose. After that, it will go to the Board of Enquiry and Hearing before being sent to the Centre for final approval, officials said.

Among other decisions, the authority recommended change of land use of 19,800 sqm area from recreational to public/semi-public in Shastri Park for the development of a community sports complex, so as to provide modern sports facilities to the residents of East Delhi, the statement said. The recreational area is being compensated by swapping equal amount of land from public/semi public to recreational land use in planning Zone-O. Now, the matter would be forwarded to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for its nod, officials said.

Besides, to encourage public participation in promoting greenery in Delhi, the authority relaxed the norms for adopting a DDA park. As per the DDA's Adoption of Park Policy 2019, only parks with area larger than three acres are made available for adoption by various agencies, officials said.

"This criteria has been amended and now Public Sector Undertakings, authorities/boards constituted under the government, residents welfare association duly registered under the Societies Registration Act 1860 or DDA Management and Disposal of Housing Estates Regulations, 1968 can adopt parks of any size," it said. The park would be available for adoption initially for three years, after which adoption may be extended further in installments of three years with DDA's approval upto maximum period of 12 years or till it is under the jurisdiction of DDA, in case of handing over of park to local authorities, whichever is earlier, the statement said.

However, when the 12 years' period is complete, the agency may apply afresh, it added. In another decision, giving fillip to educational and healthcare sectors, the minimum reserve price was "reduced by 25 per cent for DDA's lands to be put up for auction for these socio-infrastructure sectors".

Accordingly, the reserve price in 8 circles (A to H) of Delhi would change for DDA plots in these categories, it added. Also, giving relief to stockists and wholesaler dealers of medicine and drugs, the Authority has recommended to notify the change in Master Plan of Delhi to include stockists and wholesaler dealers of medicine and drugs in "paragraph 15.7.1 of Chapter 15 of MPD-2021" which is related to mixed-use regulations, it said.

The matter would be forwarded to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for approval. And, to enable development of privately-owned lands, the conversion charges were recommended at 30 per cent of circle rate for residential use, by the authority, the statement said.

The authority also recommended the "Pre Determined Rates (PDR) for Rohini Residential Scheme Phase IV and V, Tikri Kalan and Narela for the financial year 2020-21," it said. It would be sent to the ministry for approval and final notification. The Plinth Area Rates (PAR) for DDA flats have also been approved for year 2019-20, the statement said.