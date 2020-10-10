Left Menu
Development News Edition

With whipping winds, Delta drenches Louisiana, Mississippi

Ripping tarps from already damaged roofs and scattering debris piled by roadsides, Delta inflicted a new round of destruction on Louisiana as it struck communities still reeling after Hurricane Laura took a similar path just six weeks earlier.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-10-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 12:54 IST
With whipping winds, Delta drenches Louisiana, Mississippi
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@NHC_Atlantic)

Ripping tarps from already damaged roofs and scattering debris piled by roadsides, Delta inflicted a new round of destruction on Louisiana as it struck communities still reeling after Hurricane Laura took a similar path just six weeks earlier. Delta hit as a Category 2 hurricane, with top winds of 100 mph (155 kph) but rapidly grew weaker. By early Saturday, it dwindled to a tropical storm with 60 mph (95 kph) winds. Still, forecasters warned of danger from storm surge and flash floods across much of southwestern Louisiana and parts of neighboring Texas. Mississippi also got its fair share of rain overnight.

Delta made landfall Friday evening near the coastal town of Creole — a distance of only about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from where Laura struck land in August, killing 27 people in Louisiana. The earlier storm damaged nearly every home and building in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Piles of moldy mattresses, sawed-up trees and other debris still lined the streets. Mayor Nic Hunter said tarps were flying off homes across the city.

"I'm in a building right now with a tarp on it and just the sound of the tarp flapping on the building sounds like someone pounding with a sledgehammer on top of the building," Hunter said as he rode out the storm downtown. "It's pretty intense." In Lake Charles, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) inland from where Delta came ashore, water leaked through the ceiling of Ernest Jack's bedroom as he tried to sleep Friday night. Jack said the tarp cover the roof damage caused by Laura hadn't blown off. His windows were covered to protect against flying debris. "It's raining real hard; it's flooding; the wind is strong," Jack said Friday night. "I'm OK. I'm not worried about nothing, just praying that everything goes well." In the town of Lake Arthur, Delta's winds peeled shingles off the roof of L'Banca Albergo Hotel, an eight-room boutique hotel in what used to be a bank.

"I probably don't have a shingle left on the top of this hotel," owner Roberta Palermo said as the winds gusted outside. Palermo said the electricity was out and she could see pieces of metal coming off the roof of a 100-year-old building across the street. Unsecured trash cans were flying around the streets.

"There is a lot of power lines down all over the place, there's ... really deep water in certain spots," said hotel guest Johnny Weaver. He had been out in the weather with his friends earlier and the friend's car was stranded in the water. Delta's reach stretched as far west as Galveston, Texas, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) from where the storm struck Louisiana. Two homes under construction were toppled by winds, as were some trees and signs in the area. Beach dunes flattened by earlier storms allowed storm surge to reach beneath some of Galveston's raised beach houses.

Delta also downed trees across Mississippi, including one that landed on top of a Jackson-based WLBT-TV vehicle with a news crew inside. No one was injured. Power outages in Louisiana and neighboring Texas neared 600,000 homes and businesses early Saturday, according to the tracking website PowerOutage.us. Almost 40,000 outages were reported in Mississippi.

Tropical storm force winds extended 160 miles (260 kilometers) outward from the storm's center, forecasters said Saturday. A 68 mph (110 kph) gust was reported at LSU's Tiger Stadium overnight, and a 55 mph (68 kph) gust was reported Adams County airport in Natchez, Mississippi. Delta, the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season, made the record books when it struck the Gulf Coast. It was the first Greek-alphabet-named hurricane to hit the continental U.S. And it became the 10th named storm to hit the mainland U.S. this year, breaking a century-old record set in 1916, according to Colorado State University researcher Phil Klotzbach.

The storm was projected to move then into the Tennessee Valley later Saturday and into Sunday as a tropical depression. Delta was the fourth named storm to strike Louisiana in 2020. Tropical Storm Marco fizzled as it hit the southeast Louisiana tip just three days before Laura struck. And Tropical Storm Cristobal caused damage in southeast Louisiana in June.

Some who rode out Laura chose to hunker down again with Delta. In Lafayette, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) east of Lake Charles, Jeanne-Marie Gove could hear debris hitting the front door of her apartment Friday night and her patio gate banging open and shut. "The wind is much worse than what Hurricane Laura brought," Gove said in a message on Twitter.

The roof from a trailer at the mobile home park behind her apartment was torn off and being tossed down the sidewalk. "The wind gusts are making the glass from our windows bow inward," Gove added. "It's pretty scary."

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Specter of election chaos raises questions on military role

Its a question Americans are unaccustomed to considering in a presidential election campaign Could voting, vote-counting or the post-vote reaction become so chaotic that the U.S. military would intervene The answer is yes, but only in an ...

Police crack down on marathon anti-Kremlin protest in Russia's Far East

Police in Russias Far East broke up a long-running anti-Kremlin protest with force on Saturday, detaining 25 people according to local authorities, in response to what they called an illegal attempt to erect protest tents in a central squar...

Ricky Ponting is working on getting my pull shot perfect, says Shimron Hetmyer

Learning the art of playing a perfect pull shot from the peerless Ricky Ponting is a dream that Shimron Hetmyer is living during his stint with the Delhi Capitals. The explosive middle-order batsman showed glimpses of his destructive sel...

Kyrgyz deputy speaker calls for new nomination of prime minister fearing more unrest

Bishkek Kyrgyzstan, October 10 ANISputnik - Aida Kasymalieva, the Deputy Speaker of the Kyrgyz parliament, said on Saturday that it was necessary to nominate a new candidate for the post of Prime Minister as the current pick, Sadyr Japarov,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020