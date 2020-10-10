MP: 2 tiger cubs found dead near cave in Bandhavgarh reserve

MP: 2 tiger cubs found dead near cave in Bandhavgarh reservePTI | Umaria | Updated: 10-10-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 19:31 IST
Two tiger cubs were founddead near a cave in Tala area of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve inMadhya Pradesh on Saturday, an official said
A patrolling party had found one of them unresponsivelate Friday night and an overnight vigil was mounted, said thereserve's field director Vincent Raheem
Pug marks of a tigress were found in the vicinitywhich suggests the feline was around its offspring, he said,adding that the carcasses were disposed of as per wildliferules.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bandhavgarh Tiger
- Vincent Raheem