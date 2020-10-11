Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian navy ship tows unexploded bomb out to sea

There were also bombings off the Australian east coast during World War II. Ley said the fisherman and navy divers had potentially saved lives and one of Australia's most important reefs.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 11-10-2020 09:39 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 08:38 IST
Australian navy ship tows unexploded bomb out to sea
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australian navy divers have removed an unexploded 45-kilogram (100-pound) bomb on a reef off the southeastern coast and a ship towed it to deeper waters because it posed a "significant risk" to the public. The bomb was found by a fisherman on Elizabeth Reef near Lord Howe Island, about 550 kilometers (340 miles) off New South Wales state. He photographed his discovery and reported it to authorities.

Divers aboard the HMAS Adelaide carefully removed the abandoned explosive by floating it to the surface and towing it farther out to sea where it was dropped into 550-meter (1,800-foot) deep waters. "That depth is really safe. It's not going to ever get washed back up onto the reef," Senior Marine Parks Officer John Pritchard said.

"There's no deep-sea fishing or trawling allowed out there. It's a recreational fishing zone only. The chances of that UXO (unexploded ordinance) ever coming back to the surface is negligible." The origin of the bomb is not known and divers couldn't estimate its age because of its deterioration, a spokesman for Environment Minister Sussan Ley said. Bombs of that size were used as long ago as World War I, sometimes dropped from aircraft to target submarines. There were also bombings off the Australian east coast during World War II.

Ley said the fisherman and navy divers had potentially saved lives and one of Australia's most important reefs. "The device was regarded as live by the navy and the consequences could have been quite frightening," Ley said in a statement on Sunday.

"Thankfully the reef's precious ecosystem is safe and most importantly so are future visitors." Elizabeth Reef is about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of World Heritage-listed Lord Howe Island. Along with nearby Middleton Reef, Pritchard said it is the southernmost coral reef platform in the world. "There's been 125 corals identified there (and) over 300 species of fish," Pritchard said. "It's quite a unique environment and, because it's so far from anywhere, it's relatively untouched."

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

Oppo A73 5G renders and key specs leaked; tipped to have Dimensity 720 SoC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

In hurricane-ravaged Louisiana, residents dig out, again

A blue tarp covered a hole in their roof, torn open when the last hurricane blew through. Friday night, the next hurricane tried to rip the tarp away. Earnestine and Milton Wesley had decided to ride out Hurricane Delta in their Lake Charle...

Cricket-Narine reported for suspect bowling action again

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narines bowling action has been reported again after Saturdays Indian Premier League IPL match against Kings XI Punjab, the league has said. The report was made by the on-field umpires according to the IP...

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

Five newly launched Chinese funds targeting Ant Groups upcoming mega stock listing raised 60 billion yuan 8.93 billion cumulatively from more than 10 million retail investors, selling out within days, the funds distributor said.An average o...

UP: 2 killed, 3 critically injured in road crash on Yamuna E-way

A driver and his helper were killed after their stationary pickup truck was allegedly hit by a speeding vehicle along the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Sunday morning, police said.&#160; The accident took place around 5 am when the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020