Delhi: PWD fined Rs 4 lakh for damaging trees during construction of drain

The Delhi forest department has imposed a fine of Rs 4 lakh on the Public Works Department for damaging trees during the construction of a drain at Meera Marg in Lodhi Colony here, officials said on Sunday. The department had in September issued orders to the agency to stop work. However, the PWD continued the digging and cementing work on both sides of the road that damaged at least 30 trees, they said.

"We recently imposed a fine of Rs 4 lakh in this case. The agency has been told to deposit the amount within 15 days," an official said. Environment activist Verhaen Khanna had filed multiple complaints with the forest department saying several trees had been concretised and the PWD used JCB machines for the digging work that damaged the roots of trees.

Digging and filling concrete within one metre of a tree trunk is a violation of the National Green Tribunal's 2015 order and the Delhi Trees Preservation Act, 1994..