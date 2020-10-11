Left Menu
Development News Edition

Research suggests our confidence in decision making is determined by nerve cell activity

Researchers, on a different study, unexpectedly found that individual nerve cells in the brain can reveal about the confidence level of an individual while making decisions.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-10-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 18:11 IST
Research suggests our confidence in decision making is determined by nerve cell activity
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Researchers, on a different study, unexpectedly found that individual nerve cells in the brain can reveal about the confidence level of an individual while making decisions. The researchers were actually on the trail of a completely different evaluation mechanism. The study was conducted by researchers at the University of Bon and published in the journal Current Biology.

Every day humans have to make decisions. Researchers at the University Hospital Bonn have now identified nerve cells in the brain whose activity indicates the confidence in decisions. A total of twelve men and women took part in their experiment. "We showed them photos of two different snacks, for example, a chocolate bar and a bag of chips. They were then asked to use a slider to indicate which of these alternatives they would rather eat," said Prof. Dr. Florian Mormann from the Department of Epileptology.

The more they moved the slider from its center position towards the left or right photo, the more confident they were in their decision. Participants had to judge a total of 190 different snack pairs in this way. At the same time, the scientists recorded the activity of 830 nerve cells each in the so-called temporal lobe.

"We discovered that the frequency of the electrical pulses in some neurons, in other words, their 'firing rate', changed with increasing decision confidence," said Mormann's colleague Alexander Unruh-Pinheiro. "For instance, some fired more frequently, the more confident the respective test person was in their decision," added Pinheiro.

It is the first time that such a correlation between activity and decision confidence has been identified. The affected neurons are located in a brain region that plays a role in memory processes. "It is possible that we not only store what decision we made, but also how confident we were in it. Perhaps such a learning process saves us from future wrong decisions," said Mormann.

Ethical reasons usually prohibit the study of the state of individual neurons in living humans. However, the participants in the study suffered from a severe form of epilepsy. In this form of the disease, the characteristic seizures always start in the same area of the brain. One possible treatment is therefore to remove this epileptic focus surgically.

To pinpoint the exact location of the defective site, the doctors at the Clinic for Epileptology implant several electrodes in the patient. These are distributed over the entire potentially affected area. At the same time, they also allow an insight into the functioning of individual nerve cells in the brain. Researchers at the University of Bonn were originally looking for a completely different phenomenon: When we make a decision, we assign a subjective value to each of the alternatives.

"There is evidence that this subjective value is also reflected in the activity of individual neurons. The fact that we instead came across this connection between fire behavior and decision confidence surprised even us," said Mormann. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

PM attacks rivals for opposing agri reforms, says middlemen powered their politics

Asserting that his government has done more for villages in the last six years than what was done for them in the preceding six decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday attacked those opposing the new farm laws, saying their politics wa...

Cong leader Rajni Patil lends support to demands of Kashmiri Pandits

Congress in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Rajni Patil on Sunday visited migrant Kashmiri Pandits here and said she would take up their demands in and outside the Parliament. She extended her support to the various demands of the community, es...

Two BJP legislators in K'taka test positive for COVID-19

Karnataka BJP legislators N Ravikumar and Raghupathi Bhat have tested positive for COVID- 19. While Ravikumar is the member of state legislative council MLC and Karnataka BJP General Secretary, Bhat represents the Udupi Assembly constituenc...

Virus imperils AA co-founder's birthplace, a virtual shrine

The shrinelike birthplace of one of the two Vermont natives who founded Alcoholics Anonymous is in danger of closing, another victim of the restrictions made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic. The shutdown from March until midsummer mea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020