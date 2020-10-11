Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram lodges protest with Tripura over proposed temple construction in 'disputed area'

Mizoram Home Secretary Lalbiaksangi had on Friday written to her Tripura counterpart Barun Kumar Sahu seeking the stoppage of the construction of a temple at Thaidawr Tlang near Phuldungsei village in Mamit district, he said. Lalbiaksangi said the proposed construction along the disputed inter-state border can cause law and order problems.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 11-10-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 19:50 IST
Mizoram lodges protest with Tripura over proposed temple construction in 'disputed area'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Mizoram government has lodged a protest with the Tripura administration over the proposed construction of a temple in a "disputed area" along the border of the two northeastern states, an official said on Sunday. Mizoram Home Secretary Lalbiaksangi had on Friday written to her Tripura counterpart Barun Kumar Sahu seeking the stoppage of the construction of a temple at Thaidawr Tlang near Phuldungsei village in Mamit district, he said.

Lalbiaksangi said the proposed construction along the disputed inter-state border can cause law and order problems. The Mizoram government has received a report that a local organisation of Tripura is attempting to construct a temple in the disputed area, the letter said.

It is also reported that community work is proposed to be organised on October 19 and 20, it said. "Since activities in the disputed inter-state border can result in law and order problems, it is requested to kindly intervene and issue necessary instructions to the district administration for the immediate and indefinite stoppage of the proposed construction," the letter read.

The Survey of India has been requested to facilitate a joint spot verification involving both the Mizoram and Tripura governments to resolve the inter-state boundary issue at the earliest, it said. Sahu said he has received the letter and will look into the matter.

Mizoram shares a 66-km border with Tripura. Phuldungsei, which has a population of over 600, falls under Kanchanpur sub-division in North Tripura district.

However, the eastern side of the village falls in Mizoram, according to the Mamit district administration. The Tripura government had in August claimed that the names of its 130 residents living in Phuldungsei were found in Mizoram's electoral roll and they possessed ration cards of both the states.

Mamit Deputy Commissioner Lalrozama had said those 130 people are residents of Mizoram who live on the eastern side of the village, which is the traditional territory of Mizoram. He had said village election council elections were also held in Phuldungsei during the rural and urban body polls held in Mizoram in August but all the candidates in the village were elected unopposed.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League critical of Liverpool and Man Utd plan for changes

Proposals backed by Liverpool, Manchester United and the Football League EFL for major changes to the structure of the Premier League were met with swift criticism from Englands top flight on Sunday. Liverpool and United are backing a plan ...

French nurses' poll paints grim picture as virus cases soar

A significant number of French nurses responding to a poll say they are tired and fed up, with 37 per cent saying that the coronavirus pandemic is making them want to change jobs. The poll published Sunday by the National Order of Nurses co...

COVID-19: Necessary to take extra precautions during festive

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said it was necessary to take extra precautions during the upcoming festive season, amid COVID-19 pandemic. The Chief Minister held a meeting with Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar and othe...

Bihar needs leadership of Modi and Nitish, says JP Nadda

Bihar needs the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for its progress, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Sunday, backing the JDU chiefs bid for a fourth consecutive term in power. Address...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020