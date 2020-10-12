Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece condemns "major escalation" as Turkish survey ship sets sail

The Turkish ship at the centre of a row with the European Union over offshore exploration rights set sail on Monday to conduct new seismic surveys in the Mediterranean, a move that Athens called a "major escalation" threatening regional peace. The Oruc Reis plans to conduct work south of the Greek island of Kastellorizo, which is close to Turkey's southern coast, according to a naval advisory issued late on Sunday.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 12-10-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 15:09 IST
Greece condemns "major escalation" as Turkish survey ship sets sail
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Turkish ship at the centre of a row with the European Union over offshore exploration rights set sail on Monday to conduct new seismic surveys in the Mediterranean, a move that Athens called a "major escalation" threatening regional peace.

The Oruc Reis plans to conduct work south of the Greek island of Kastellorizo, which is close to Turkey's southern coast, according to a naval advisory issued late on Sunday. Tensions between Turkey and Greece appear to have risen after a brief calm in which the sides agreed to resume talks that would include discussion of overlapping claims to potential maritime energy resources.

Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez wrote on Twitter that the Oruc Reis had weighed anchor after undergoing maintenance. "We will continue to explore, dig and protect our rights," he wrote.

Last month, Ankara withdrew the vessel from contested waters in the Eastern Mediterranean to "allow for diplomacy" before an EU summit at which Cyprus had pushed for sanctions and Turkey. The EU said at the summit it would punish Turkey if it continued its operations in the region and that sanctions could be imposed as soon as December. Ankara said such a warning strained ties.

Shipping data on Monday showed the Oruc Reis heading south from the port of Antalya. Two other vessels, the Ataman and Cengiz Han will work in an area including to the south of Kastellorizo until Oct. 22, the naval NAVTEX notice said. "The new Turkish NAVTEX on surveys south of Kastellorizo within the Greek continental shelf, at a distance of just 6.5 nautical miles from Greek shores, is a major escalation," Greece's foreign ministry said.

The move, after Ankara committed to proposing a date for exploratory talks, showed Turkey is "unreliable" and "does not really truly want a dialogue," it said.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Big-brand BTS promotions disappear as band sparks uproar in China

South Korean boyband BTS is facing a barrage of criticism in China after its leader made remarks about the Korean War and several big-name brands, including Samsung, have apparently distanced themselves from the K-pop group amid the uproar....

Bag Santa and the elves? A holiday hiring slump takes shape

When the pandemic blew a hole in the U.S. labor market last spring, the hope was for a quick return to normal.Its clear that hasnt happened, and with the critical holiday shopping season approaching workers face a new drag on their prospect...

Russia expels two Bulgarian diplomats - ministry

Russia declared two Bulgarian diplomats personae non grata on Monday, the Russian foreign ministry said, describing the move as a response to Bulgarias expulsion last month of two Russian diplomats suspected of spying.The ministry said in s...

SC seeks Centre's reply on pleas challenging constitutionality of farm laws

The Supreme Court Monday sought the Centres response on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the newly enacted three contentious farm laws. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, in a hearing conducted via vid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020