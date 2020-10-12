Odisha likely to see hevy rains

Left Menu
With this, nine low-pressure systems have been formed over the Bay of Bengal since August and another is likely to take shape over north Andaman and Nicobar Islands around October 14, the MeT Centre here said. Under the influence of the deep depression, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at some places of Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Puri and Khurda districts till Tuesday, the MeT Centre said.

As the depression over Bay of Bengal further intensified into a deep depression Monday raising the likelihood of heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha, the state government issued a fresh advisory to officials to be ready to deal with any water logging and landslide. The depression over west-central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 6 km per hour, intensified into a deep depression and lay centred around 250 km south- southeast of Visakhapatnam, the Meteorological Centre here said.

It is very likely to move west northwestward and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Vishakhapatnam, close to Kakinada during the early morning of Tuesday, it said. Fishermen along and off the Odisha coast have been asked not to venture into sea till Tuesday as the Met Centre forecast squally weather conditions with wind speed up to 45- 55 kmph and gusting up to 65 kmph in south Odisha.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena has asked all district officials to be prepared to deal with any exigency, particularly water-logging in low-lying areas and landslides in hilly regions. With this, nine low-pressure systems have been formed over the Bay of Bengal since August and another is likely to take shape over north Andaman and Nicobar Islands around October 14, the MeT Centre here said.

Under the influence of the deep depression, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at some places of Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Puri and Khurda districts till Tuesday, the MeT Centre said. Similarly, heavy rainfall is very likely to take place at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur on Tuesday and Wednesday, it added.

Odisha likely to see hevy rains

