Heavy rains kill 11 people in Telangana

Nine persons died when a boundary wall collapsed in Mohammedia Hills in Bandlaguda due to heavy the rains here in the past two days, Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted on Wednesday. "HyderabadRains, I was at a spot inspection in Mohammedia Hills, Bandlaguda where a private boundary wall fell resulting in death of 9 people & injuring 2.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-10-2020 07:03 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 07:03 IST
At least 11 people have died in Telangana following incessant rains that lashed several parts of the state, leading to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas. Nine persons died when a boundary wall collapsed in Mohammedia Hills in Bandlaguda due to heavy the rains here in the past two days, Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted on Wednesday.

"HyderabadRains, I was at a spot inspection in Mohammedia Hills, Bandlaguda where a private boundary wall fell resulting in death of 9 people & injuring 2. On my from there, I gave a lift to stranded bus passengers in Shamshabad, now I'm on my way to Talabkatta & Yesrab Nagar,” he tweeted. Some boulders fell on the compound walls of two houses, killing eight people on the spot and injuring four persons. The injured are being treated, a police official said.

In a separate incident, a 40-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter died after the roof of their old house collapsed in Ibrahimpatnam area here on Tuesday due to heavy rains, police said. Normal life was thrown out of gear at various places in Telangana on Tuesday as heavy rains lashed the state, leading to water-logging in different localities in Hyderabad and other parts of the state.

