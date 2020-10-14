Left Menu
Heavy rains kill 12 in Telangana

Rivulets and other water bodies were in spate in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in the state, following heavy rains and the administration has advised people not to travel on or cross such rivulets and inundated roads. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has instructed the officials of all district administrations to remain on high alert.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-10-2020 10:27 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 10:24 IST
Visual of rains in Telangana. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Twelve people have died in Telangana in rain related incidents, following incessant rainfall that lashed different parts of the state, leading to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas. Ten people, including a toddler died in two wall collapse incidents in Chandrayangutta police station limits.

In another incident, a 40-year-old woman and her daughter died after the roof of their house fell on them at Ibrahimpatnam area here after downpour, police said on Wednesday. A senior police official said huge boulders rolled down a hill and crashed into two houses at Chandrayangutta late Tuesday night, killing eight people and injuring three.

The injured are being treated at a hospital. Two more deaths were reported on Wednesday morning from the area, the official said.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi has been monitoring the rescue efforts in the city. According to official data, from 8.30 am to 2100 hours on Tuesday, Singapur Township in Medchal Malkajgiri district received 292.5 mm rainfall, followed by 250.8 mm at Verkat Palle in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

Several localities in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits received very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, official sources said. The provisional average rainfall in GHMC was 98.9 mm, it said.

Heavy rainfall led to waterlogging on several roads and low lying areas in the city. Police teams and personnel of Disaster Response Force (DRF) of GHMC and NDRF evacuated several families from different localities that were flooded, even as rescue efforts were on in many other areas.

As many as 33 passengers of a state-run bus were rescued after the vehicle got stuck owing to water-logging on a road at Uppal here, police said. Rivulets and other water bodies were in spate in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in the state, following heavy rains and the administration has advised people not to travel on or cross such rivulets and inundated roads.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has instructed the officials of all district administrations to remain on high alert. "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao enquired about the heavy rains situation in the state. He directed the administration in districts to be on high alert, he was quoted as saying in a release on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, civic authorities and police officials have asked people not to venture out of their homes in view of the rains. GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar urged those living in dilapidated buildings and sheds to vacate the premises.

He said temporary accommodation has been provided at community halls. In its weather forecast, the Met department here said thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana on Wednesday.

Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places including Hyderabad on Wednesday and Thursday, it added.

