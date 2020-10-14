Left Menu
NASA, partners sign Artemis Accords to create peaceful future in space

The founding member nations that have signed the Artemis Accords include- Australia, Canada, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States of America. In the coming months and years, more countries will join the Artemis Accords.

Updated: 14-10-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 12:22 IST
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

NASA has announced the signing of Artemis Accords with several partner countries to boost international cooperation on and around the Moon as part of its Artemis program that aims to land the first woman and the next man on the lunar surface by 2024.

Grounded in the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, the Artemis Accords establish a practical set of principles to create a safe and transparent environment that facilitates peaceful exploration of deep space. The partner countries will ensure their activities comply with the accords in carrying out future cooperation.

The founding member nations that have signed the Artemis Accords include- Australia, Canada, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States of America. In the coming months and years, more countries will join the Artemis Accords.

Commenting on international cooperation, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, said, " Artemis will be the broadest and most diverse international human space exploration program in history, and the Artemis Accords are the vehicle that will establish this singular global coalition. With today's signing, we are uniting with our partners to explore the Moon and are establishing vital principles that will create a safe, peaceful, and prosperous future in space for all of humanity to enjoy."

NASA says international cooperation will play a key role in achieving a sustainable and robust presence on the Moon. It will add new energy and capabilities to ensure the entire world can benefit from the Artemis journey of exploration and discovery.

