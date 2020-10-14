Left Menu
Development News Edition

N.Korea's Kim pledges thousands of new homes as economic push begins

North Korea has had a tough year grappling with typhoons that battered towns, international sanctions and the impact of anti-coronavirus measures, despite no reports of infections, to the disbelief of U.S. and South Korean officials. Visiting one of the areas worst hit by the recent typhoons, Kim expressed regret over the decades-old homes that were destroyed and urged the military for a more ambitious construction plan, state news agency KCNA said.

Reuters | Pyongyang | Updated: 14-10-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 15:16 IST
N.Korea's Kim pledges thousands of new homes as economic push begins
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un promised to build at least 25,000 homes over the next five years as citizens begin an 80-day campaign to achieve economic goals despite growing crises, state media said on Wednesday. North Korea has had a tough year grappling with typhoons that battered towns, international sanctions and the impact of anti-coronavirus measures, despite no reports of infections, to the disbelief of U.S. and South Korean officials.

Visiting one of the areas worst hit by the recent typhoons, Kim expressed regret over the decades-old homes that were destroyed and urged the military for a more ambitious construction plan, state news agency KCNA said. The visit came after Kim appeared to shed tears at the weekend when thanking citizens for their sacrifices, in the most striking demonstration yet of how he is relying on his "man-of-the-people" image to tackle the crises.

Last week, Kim urged North Korea to launch an 80-day "speed" campaign to attain economic goals before a congress in January that will decide on a new five-year plan. "Workers in all sectors and units of the national economy are coming out in the all-out campaign," KCNA said on Wednesday.

The effort focuses on boosting production of unspecified materials and equipment, harvesting seasonal crops, storm relief work, and steps to prevent any virus outbreak, KCNA added. Analysts say such campaigns, which require citizens to provide "voluntary" extra labour, are a common, short-term resort for North Korean leaders aiming to resolve economic woes.

The military was more than halfway to its goal of building 2,300 houses in South Hamgyong province, northeast of the capital, Pyongyang, state media said. Kim called for a "revolution" in construction plans, starting with building 25,000 houses during the five-year plan set to be unveiled in January.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

President Ramaphosa hails late Dr Vuyo Mahlati as land reform champion

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the late Dr Vuyo Mahlati as a land reform champion and a tireless advocate for the empowerment of smallholder farmers and rural women. This is a great blow to the agricultural fraternity and to the count...

Kerala Congress (M) faction decides to walk out of UDF

Ahead of next years Assembly elections, the ruling LDF in Kerala on Wednesday got a shot in the arm as Kerala CongressM faction led by Jose K Mani decided to sever its decades old ties with the Congress-led UDF and work with the Left front ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The World Bank approved 12 billion in new funding for developing countries to finance the purchase and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments, while the G20 is poised to extend a multi-billion-dollar debt freeze for the wor...

Germany agrees USD 662 million to aid Holocaust survivors

Germany has agreed to provide more than a half billion euros to aid Holocaust survivors struggling under the burdens of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization that negotiates compensation with the German government said Wednesday. The p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020