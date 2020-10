The carcass of arhinoceros was found at the Gorumara National Park in WestBengal's Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday, officials said

It appeared that the male rhino, named 'Don', died dueto its age, they said, adding that the animal was 35 yearsold

The carcass was spotted during regular patrolling nearBamandanga tea garden in Malbazar subdivision's Nagrakatablock, the officials said.