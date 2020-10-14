Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab govt gives land rights to slum dwellers, small land tillers

The cabinet, at a meeting chaired led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday, gave approval to notify the rules of the Punjab Slum Dwellers (Proprietary Rights) Act, 2020, for the purpose of giving proprietary rights of land to slum dwellers, thus ensuring basic amenities for them. The spokesperson of the chief minister's office said the Local Government Department had already prepared the 'BASERA - Chief Minister's Slum Development Programme', which outlines the guiding framework for the civic bodies to implement the act.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-10-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 20:43 IST
Punjab govt gives land rights to slum dwellers, small land tillers
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Slum dwellers and specified categories of people, who are in occupation of small parcels of agrarian land through inheritance, will now be eligible for land ownership rights in Punjab, an official on Wednesday. The cabinet, at a meeting chaired led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday, gave approval to notify the rules of the Punjab Slum Dwellers (Proprietary Rights) Act, 2020, for the purpose of giving proprietary rights of land to slum dwellers, thus ensuring basic amenities for them.

The spokesperson of the chief minister's office said the Local Government Department had already prepared the 'BASERA - Chief Minister's Slum Development Programme', which outlines the guiding framework for the civic bodies to implement the act. This programme envisages a "slum-free Punjab" with inclusive and equitable cities, in which every citizen has access to basic civic services, social amenities and decent shelter, the spokesperson said.

"For sustainable growth of the cities, the management of slums in the urban areas of the state is a major concern, which the rules (giving ownership rights to slum dwellers) will help address to some extent," the spokesperson said. In a bid to confer proprietary rights upon certain categories of persons in occupation of agrarian land in the state, the cabinet approved 'The Punjab Bhondedar, Butemar, Dohlidar, Insar Miadi, Mukarraridar, Mundhimar, Panahi Qadeem, Saunjidar, or Taraddadkar (Vesting of Proprietary Rights) Bill, 2020'.

Some 11,231 people in these categories, currently occupying private land spread across 4,000 acres, will get the proprietary rights after payment of due compensation as per grades to be notified by the government shortly, the spokesperson said. The cabinet has accepted the proposal of the Revenue Department to recognise these people as 'Specified Categories' for a period of at least 20 years from January 1, 2020, and includes their predecessors and the successors-in-interest, before the coming into force of this Act.

These categories were left out at the time of vesting of proprietary rights to occupancy tenants under the Punjab Occupancy Tenants (Vesting of Proprietary Rights) Act, 1952 (Act 8 of 1953) and PEPSU Occupancy Tenants (Vesting of Proprietary Rights) Act, 1954 (Act 18 of 1954). "The measure is part of agrarian reforms to empower tillers of such land, who belong mostly to the economically and socially weaker sections of the society. These tenants have been in occupation of small parcels of land for several years and inherit their rights by succession from generation to generation," the spokesperson said.

However, since they were not recorded as owners, they could neither access financial institutions for crop loans nor get calamity relief.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF's Georgieva says private creditors, China need to fully participate in debt relief

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday called for increased participation in debt relief for poor countries by private creditors and China, saying this was key to its success and a potential framewor...

CBSE extends deadline for 2021 board exam fee payment till October 31 in view of pandemic

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE on Wednesday extended the deadline for payment of examination fees for classes 10 and 12 students till October 31, according to officials. Looking into the problems faced by schools and parents,...

Nadda to visit North Bengal on October 19

BJP national president J P Nadda will visit Siliguri in North Bengal on October 19 and take stock of organisational aspects ahead of the 2021 assembly elections, party sources said on Wednesday. According to state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, Uni...

India lampoons Pak at Commonwealth foreign ministers' meet for raising Kashmir issue

India on Wednesday lampooned Pakistan at a virtual meeting of the Commonwealth foreign ministers, calling it a promoter of state sponsored terrorism masquerading as an alleged victim of the menace. Without directly naming Pakistan, India al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020