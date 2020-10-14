Noida Authority reclaims Rs 15 cr encroached land

The Noida Authority on Wednesday said it has reclaimed land pegged worth Rs 15 crore which was illegally occupied by encroaches. The action came during an anti-encroachment drive being carried out on instructions of Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, it said in a statement.

"The land measures 2,100 sq metres and is located in village Hasratpur-Wajidpur of Noida. It had been illegally occupied and constructions, including shops, raised in the area in violation of the law," the authority said. At least five earth moving machines and 50 to 60 government officials assisted by the local police were involved in removal of the encroachment, it said. "There was some resistance by the locals but the officials managed to demolish the illegal constructions and reclaim the land which is estimated worth Rs 15 crore in the market," the authority said. The Noida Authority also warned people against illegal occupation of government land. It also said that construction of buildings in Noida without its approval is not allowed.