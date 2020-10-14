Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida Authority reclaims Rs 15 cr encroached land

The Noida Authority on Wednesday said it has reclaimed land pegged worth Rs 15 crore which was illegally occupied by encroaches. "There was some resistance by the locals but the officials managed to demolish the illegal constructions and reclaim the land which is estimated worth Rs 15 crore in the market," the authority said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-10-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 23:41 IST
Noida Authority reclaims Rs 15 cr encroached land

The Noida Authority on Wednesday said it has reclaimed land pegged worth Rs 15 crore which was illegally occupied by encroaches. The action came during an anti-encroachment drive being carried out on instructions of Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, it said in a statement.

"The land measures 2,100 sq metres and is located in village Hasratpur-Wajidpur of Noida. It had been illegally occupied and constructions, including shops, raised in the area in violation of the law," the authority said.  At least five earth moving machines and 50 to 60 government officials assisted by the local police were involved in removal of the encroachment, it said. "There was some resistance by the locals but the officials managed to demolish the illegal constructions and reclaim the land which is estimated worth Rs 15 crore in the market," the authority said.  The Noida Authority also warned people against illegal occupation of government land. It also said that construction of buildings in Noida without its approval is not allowed.

TRENDING

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

Do we have any chance for The Vampire Diaries Season 9 in future?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MP to write to Amit Shah seeking early implementation of CAA

Senior BJP leader and MP, Santanu Thakur Wednesday said he will write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to quickly implement the Citizenship Amendment ActCAA to ensure that people from politically crucial Matua community to wh...

4 members of Dholbaaj Express gang held for stealing luxury items from railway saloon coach: Police

Four members of the Dholbaaj Express gang have been arrested for allegedly stealing items from a railway saloon coach, police said on Wednesday. The accused were identified as Ausaf Ali 44, Aarif 21, Tanveer 20 and Imran 19, all residents o...

TMC forms core committee to tackle infighting in its Hooghly unit

The TMC Wednesday cracked the whip to contain the ongoing infighting in its Hooghly unit and formed a seven-member district core committee for collective leadership in the district, party sources said. For the last few days several senior T...

4 PFI suspects questioned by ED

Four alleged Popular Front of India activists, who were arrested when they were gong to Hathras, were quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura district for around five hours, an official said. The team was given a gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020