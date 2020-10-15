Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rlys issues policy on development of goods sheds at stations through private investment

The Ministry of Railways has issued a policy on development of goods sheds at small or roadside stations through private investment in a bid to augment terminal capacity, an official statement said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 19:37 IST
Rlys issues policy on development of goods sheds at stations through private investment
Representative image. Image Credit: Pxfuel

The Ministry of Railways has issued a policy on development of goods sheds at small or roadside stations through private investment in a bid to augment terminal capacity, an official statement said on Thursday. Under the policy, private parties will be permitted to develop goods wharf, loading/unloading facilities, facilities for labour (resting space with shade, drinking water, bathing facilities) approach road, covered shed and other related infrastructure.

The facilities are to be created or developed by the private party through its own investment, it said. "All developments for the proposed facility will be as per approved railway designs, and constructed to approved railway standards and specifications. The railways shall not levy any departmental or other charges for the construction.

"The facilities created by the private party shall be used as a common user facility, and no preference or priority will be granted to the traffic of the party over the traffic of other customers," the ministry said in the statement. The national transporter said the responsibility for maintenance of assets and facilities created shall be vested with the party during the agreement period.

Private firms will also be given incentives under the scheme which includes share in the Terminal Charges (TC) and Terminal Access Charges (TAC), as the case may be, for all the inward and outward traffic dealt at the goods sheds for five years, from the date of completion of the work, the ministry said. The additional revenue for party can be obtained through utilisation of available space for establishing small canteen or tea-shop and via advertisements, it added.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Taylor Swift, Bradley Cooper guitars to be auctioned for Nashville COVID-19 relief

Taylor Swift, Bradley Cooper and Keith Urban have donated guitars to a celebrity country music auction to raise funds for everyday workers in the industry whose livelihoods have been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. Swifts signed bla...

India expected to have COVID-19 vaccine in next few months: Harsh Vardhan

India is expected to have a COVID-19 vaccine in a few months and the country should be in the process of delivering it to people in the next six months, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said. He made the comments at the Annual General Me...

Don't sacrifice England's north on the COVID-19 altar, mayor says

The most powerful mayor in northern England said Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government was sacrificing jobs and livelihoods in the region to avoid a national lockdown and to protect more affluent areas in the south. To applause from peop...

State has no religion, wrong on UP govt's part to spend Rs 4,200 cr on Kumbh: Udit Raj

Congress leader Udit Raj stoked a controversy on Thursday by tweeting that it was wrong on the part of the Uttar Pradesh government to spend Rs 4,200 crore in organising the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad, with the BJP alleging the opposition part...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020