Felix urges all stakeholders to expedite pending work of NH 415

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix has urged all stakeholders to expedite the pending work on the National Highway 415, so that the project can be completed within the stipulated timeframe. Felix, who took stock of the progress of construction work of the Chandranagar-Dree Ground section of the highway, had discussions with Capital Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom, Highway department Chief Engineer Kuru Sera, representatives of T K Engineering, the executing agency on different aspects with regard to completion of the project.

Felix has been entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring the project, official sources said here on Friday. Stressing that unpredictable rain also gets in the way of timely work at times, the Home minister directed the departments concerned to work in coordination so that there is no unnecessary delay in the execution of the work.

He also directed the T K Engineering team to submit the detail plan and proposal of the project to his office for further discussion. While emphasising that the completion of NH-415 should be on priority, Felix further sought the cooperation of the denizens and urged them to extend their cooperation to the administration for timely and hassle-free completion of the project.

He also appealed to the people to realise their responsibility towards the greater interest of the state and avoid creating obstructions like parking their vehicles along the highways that obstruct the construction work, especially during night time. Chief Minister Pema Khandu during an official programme here on October 1, had announced that he will quit his post if the construction of the highway portion between Chandranagar and Naharlagun, is not completed by March 31 next year.

The 14 km-stretch linking state capital Itanagar with Naharlagun town was supposed to be completed by September 28, but work was delayed due to monsoon related challenges besides the COVID-19 pandemic situation. "I assure the people that this particular portion of the highway, except the underpass and bridges, will be completed by March-end next year. Otherwise, I will resign from the chief minister's post," Khandu had said.

The NH-415 starts from Banderdewa in Lakhimpur district of neighbouring Assam, passes through various parts of the capital complex, and ends at Hollongi, near Gohpur in Assams Biswanath district. The portion between Hollongi and Itanagar (30 km) was completed a few years back while work on the Itanagar- Naharlagun stretch is going on after resolving land acquisition-related issues.