Left Menu
Development News Edition

Felix urges all stakeholders to expedite pending work of NH 415

Chief Minister Pema Khandu during an official programme here on October 1, had announced that he will quit his post if the construction of the highway portion between Chandranagar and Naharlagun, is not completed by March 31 next year. The 14 km-stretch linking state capital Itanagar with Naharlagun town was supposed to be completed by September 28, but work was delayed due to monsoon related challenges besides the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 16-10-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 11:36 IST
Felix urges all stakeholders to expedite pending work of NH 415
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix has urged all stakeholders to expedite the pending work on the National Highway 415, so that the project can be completed within the stipulated timeframe. Felix, who took stock of the progress of construction work of the Chandranagar-Dree Ground section of the highway, had discussions with Capital Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom, Highway department Chief Engineer Kuru Sera, representatives of T K Engineering, the executing agency on different aspects with regard to completion of the project.

Felix has been entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring the project, official sources said here on Friday. Stressing that unpredictable rain also gets in the way of timely work at times, the Home minister directed the departments concerned to work in coordination so that there is no unnecessary delay in the execution of the work.

He also directed the T K Engineering team to submit the detail plan and proposal of the project to his office for further discussion. While emphasising that the completion of NH-415 should be on priority, Felix further sought the cooperation of the denizens and urged them to extend their cooperation to the administration for timely and hassle-free completion of the project.

He also appealed to the people to realise their responsibility towards the greater interest of the state and avoid creating obstructions like parking their vehicles along the highways that obstruct the construction work, especially during night time. Chief Minister Pema Khandu during an official programme here on October 1, had announced that he will quit his post if the construction of the highway portion between Chandranagar and Naharlagun, is not completed by March 31 next year.

The 14 km-stretch linking state capital Itanagar with Naharlagun town was supposed to be completed by September 28, but work was delayed due to monsoon related challenges besides the COVID-19 pandemic situation. "I assure the people that this particular portion of the highway, except the underpass and bridges, will be completed by March-end next year. Otherwise, I will resign from the chief minister's post," Khandu had said.

The NH-415 starts from Banderdewa in Lakhimpur district of neighbouring Assam, passes through various parts of the capital complex, and ends at Hollongi, near Gohpur in Assams Biswanath district. The portion between Hollongi and Itanagar (30 km) was completed a few years back while work on the Itanagar- Naharlagun stretch is going on after resolving land acquisition-related issues.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Balwinder Singh, who fought against terrorism, shot dead in Punjab

Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjabs Tarn Taran district on Friday, police saidThe motorcycle-borne miscreants attacked Singh when he was at his office, adjoining his home, in the distri...

Google Pixel 4a, Nest Audio smart speaker go on sale in India

The Google Pixel 4a and the newly-launched Nest Audio smart speaker went on sale in India today for the first time via Flipkart as part of the Big Billion Days Specials.The Pixel 4a Just Black is available at a special introductory price of...

Air quality 'poor' in Delhi

The air quality improved slightly in the national capital on Friday, as compared to a day before, but it is still in the poor category. As per Delhi Pollution Control Committee DPCC data, the Air Quality Index AQI is at 285 in ITO, 243 in R...

RCB look to get tactics right as they face Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore would aim to get their strategy right after some inexplicable decisions during the loss to Kings XI Punjab when they take on an erratic Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here on Saturday. The Virat Kohli-led RCB h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020