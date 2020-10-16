Flood situation remains grim in Karnataka

The flood situation in many parts of Karnataka remained grim on Friday as well due to torrential rains and release of water from the major dams in the state. North Karnataka remained the worst affected as this was the third time floods hit the region in the last three months.

Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir, Koppal, Gadag, Dharwad, Bagalkote, Vijayapura and Haveri were the worst hit. An overflowing river Bhima wreaked havoc in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts inundating many villages and destroying standing crops.

Reports said water gushed into food storage warehouses and lentil mills destroying food grains and goods stored there. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the Centre was aware of the situation in Karnataka.

"The Centre is aware of the prevailing situation. I have just now spoken to the (Union) Home Minister who has assured us of every assistance," he said. Stating that his government was committed to carry out relief work, Yediyurappa said Revenue Minister R Ashoka has started visiting flood-hit regions.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Disaster Management Authority gave a presentation to the state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai about the flood situation. According to the KDMA officials, the monsoon rains this year were much above normal.

"While the average rainfall by the end of September in the state is approximately 800 mm, this year it has reached about 1,000 mm. This trend is across all the four divisions of South Interior, North Interior, Malnad Region and Coastal Karnataka," a KDMA official said. The KDMA in association with the district authorities has opened 41 relief camps, including 36 in Kalaburagi alone where 4,864 people have been given shelter, the official said.