Dy CM asks officials to assess damages in flood-hit districts

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday reviewed the flood situation caused due to heavy rains in western Maharashtra and asked the local administration to conduct a 'panchnama' of damaged crops, houses and other properties immediately. According to the divisional commissioner's office here, at least 28 people have died in rain-related incidents in Pune division, half of them in the worst-hit Solapur district.

Considering the forecast of the weather department, Pawar asked the administrations of Pune, Solapur, Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur to remain alert. Personnel from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and rescue teams of district disaster management cell have been deployed in each of these districts, he said.

Pawar took stock of damaged houses, rain-hit crops in the division and asked the administrations of all flood- affected districts to assess the damages. The deputy chief minister directed officials to make adequate arrangements for people who have been evacuated from affected areas and shifted to safer places.

Over 2,300 houses and large-scale crops were damaged due to heavy rains and subsequent floods in western Maharashtra districts, where more than 21,000 people were moved to safer places. Crops such as sugarcane, soyabean, vegetables, rice, pomegranate and cotton, spread over 57,000 hectares in Pune, Solapur, Satara and Sangli districts, have been damaged, it was stated.