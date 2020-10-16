Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dy CM asks officials to assess damages in flood-hit districts

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday reviewed the flood situation caused due to heavy rains in western Maharashtra and asked the local administration to conduct a 'panchnama' of damaged crops, houses and other properties immediately.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-10-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 17:35 IST
Dy CM asks officials to assess damages in flood-hit districts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday reviewed the flood situation caused due to heavy rains in western Maharashtra and asked the local administration to conduct a 'panchnama' of damaged crops, houses and other properties immediately. According to the divisional commissioner's office here, at least 28 people have died in rain-related incidents in Pune division, half of them in the worst-hit Solapur district.

Considering the forecast of the weather department, Pawar asked the administrations of Pune, Solapur, Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur to remain alert. Personnel from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and rescue teams of district disaster management cell have been deployed in each of these districts, he said.

Pawar took stock of damaged houses, rain-hit crops in the division and asked the administrations of all flood- affected districts to assess the damages. The deputy chief minister directed officials to make adequate arrangements for people who have been evacuated from affected areas and shifted to safer places.

Over 2,300 houses and large-scale crops were damaged due to heavy rains and subsequent floods in western Maharashtra districts, where more than 21,000 people were moved to safer places. Crops such as sugarcane, soyabean, vegetables, rice, pomegranate and cotton, spread over 57,000 hectares in Pune, Solapur, Satara and Sangli districts, have been damaged, it was stated.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder who fought terrorism in Punjab shot dead

Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu who fought terrorism in Punjab was shot dead by unknown assailants in Tarn Taran district on Friday, months after the government withdrew his security cover. The motorcycle-borne men pumped four...

Liberty Steel makes 'non-binding indicative offer' to acquire Thyssenkrupp Steel assets in Europe

UK-based Liberty Steel Group on Friday said it has made a non-binding indicative offer to Thyssenkrupp to acquire the German steel majors assets in Europe. &#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; Liberty Steel Group is part of diversifi...

Herbie Kane completes move to Barnsley from Liverpool

Liverpool on Friday announced that Herbie Kane has joined Barnsley. Herbie Kane has completed a permanent transfer to Barnsley, Liverpool FC can confirm, Liverpool said in a statement.The midfielder leaves the Reds to join the Championship ...

Merck Foundation together with First Ladies of Nigeria and Ghana announces the winners of "Stay at Home" Media Awards to raise awareness about COVID 19

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the winners of Stay at Home Media Recognition Awards for Ghana in partnership with Rebecca Akufo-Addo, The First Lady of Ghana and for Nigeria in partnership with Dr Ai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020