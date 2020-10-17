Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air quality 'very poor' in parts of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Faridabad

The air quality at various places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad remained "very poor" on Saturday, according to a government agency.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-10-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 21:53 IST
Air quality 'very poor' in parts of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Faridabad
According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. Image Credit: ANI

The air quality at various places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad remained "very poor" on Saturday, according to a government agency. There was a heavy concentration of PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants in the air of the four immediate neighbouring districts of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. Gautam Buddh Nagar's Greater Noida city had the worst AQI of 364 as recorded by the station in Knowledge Park V, while it was 299 in Knowledge Park III, according to the CPCB data at 7 pm.

In Noida, the AQI was measured at 325 by the station in Sector 62, 312 at Sector 116 and 287 at Sector 1. No data was available for the station in Sector 125, it showed. In adjoining Ghaziabad, the AQI was 306 at Indirapuram, 311 at Loni, 261 each at Sanjay Nagar and Vasundhara.

Gurgaon had an AQI of 345 as recorded by the station in Sector 151 followed by 288 at the Teri Gram, 284 at Vikas Sadan and 191 at NISE Gwal Pahari, the CPCB showed. The AQI in Faridabad also largely remained in the very poor category.

It was recorded at 320 at the station in Sector 11 followed by 311 at New Industrial Town and 295 at Sector 16A. The data from the sector 30 station was "insufficient" for the last 24 hours, the agency stated. The worsening of the air quality comes even as the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) from Friday.

Among the GRAP's measures for checking air pollution are increasing bus and metro services, hiking parking fees, stopping use of diesel generator sets, checking dust on roads and at construction sites when the air quality turns poor.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Trump: Nebraska Sen. Sasse 'a liability to Republican Party'

President Donald Trump pushed back Saturday at Sen. Ben Sasse on Twitter, calling the Nebraska senator a liability to the Republican Party, and an embarrassment to the stateThe presidents Twitter attack came after Sasse told constituents in...

UP: 28-year-old farmer shot dead by assailants

A 28-year-old farmer was shot dead by unidentified assailants while he was on his way home from his farmland in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday, police said. The deceased -- Ankit Kumar -- was shot dead at Jee...

Trump shows new determination to minimise virus

In the week since he emerged from coronavirus isolation, President Donald Trump has demonstrated new determination to minimize the threat of the virus that has killed more than 215,000 Americans and complicated his chances of winning anothe...

Four arrested for gang rape of minor tribal girl in Bastar

Chhattisgarh police have arrested four accused in a case of alleged gang-rape of a minor tribal girl in Bastar. According to the police, around nine months ago, the girl was repeatedly gang-raped by four youths and there was constant pressu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020