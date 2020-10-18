U.S. Speaker Pelosi says differences remain on testing language in coronavirus relief
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said differences remain with President Donald Trump's administration on a wide-ranging coronavirus relief package, including language on testing provisions that affect minority populations. "They took out ... And the tracing part is so important because communities of color had been disproportionately affected by this," Pelosi said on ABC's "This Week."Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 18:46 IST
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said differences remain with President Donald Trump's administration on a wide-ranging coronavirus relief package, including language on testing provisions that affect minority populations.
"They took out ... 55% of the language that we had there for testing and tracing. And the tracing part is so important because communities of color had been disproportionately affected by this," Pelosi said on ABC's "This Week."
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Donald
- Pelosi
- Nancy Pelosi
ALSO READ
Worries behind the scenes at White House after Trump COVID diagnosis
Trump moved to military hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis
'Anyone can get it,' Trump supporters shocked at diagnosis, unwavering in support
No quarantine for U.S. Vice President Pence, whose COVID-19 test was negative; next in line to Trump
Trump moved to military hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis