Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists seek evidence over claim that cow dung chip can reduce cell phone radiation

More than 600 scientists and science educators have written to Vallabhbhai Kathiria, the chairman of Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog, seeking scientific evidence to back his claim that a cow dung chip can reduce radiation from cell phone. The India March for Science is a grouping of scientists, students and science educators that aims to promote scientific temperament.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 00:07 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 23:56 IST
Scientists seek evidence over claim that cow dung chip can reduce cell phone radiation
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire

More than 600 scientists and science educators have written to Vallabhbhai Kathiria, the chairman of Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog, seeking scientific evidence to back his claim that a cow dung chip can reduce radiation from cell phone. A statement by the Mumbai chapter of the India March for Science said the scientists have also asked for details like where and when were the scientific experiments done and who were the principal investigators.

They also sought to know where were the findings published. They asked whether the data and experimental details can be provided.

Kathiria last week claimed that keeping cow dung cake in homes reduces 'radiation' and a 'cow dung chip' has been produced which can reduce radiation when kept on the cellular phone. The India March for Science is a grouping of scientists, students and science educators that aims to promote scientific temperament.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Science News Roundup: Remdesivir questioned by WHO trial

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth; TV executive Roth to step down next year and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Trump envoy hopes Israeli-Arab peace deals will continue whatever the U.S. election result

Donald Trumps Middle East envoy said on Sunday the U.S. Presidents push for an Israeli-Arab rapprochement was gaining momentum and he hoped more accords would follow even if Trump loses next months election.Avi Berkowitz, who accompanied an...

MCDA members defer indefinite strike in 'public interest'

The Municipal Corporation Doctors Association MCDA on Sunday said the indefinite strike by its members over pending salaries, scheduled to begin from October 19, has been deferred in public interest. On October 14, the MCDA had threatened t...

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Happy Birthday Farid al-AtrashGoogle doodle today dedicates a beautiful doodle to Farid al-Atrash on his 110th birthday. He was a Syrian-Egyptian composer, singer, virtuoso oud player and actor.Farid al-Atrash was born in Al-Qurayya on Octo...

KXIP trump MI in second Super Over in dramatic IPL game

Kings XI Punjab showed nerves of steel as they defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in an edge-of-the-seat IPL game that was decided via a second Super Over for the first time in the history of the tournament here on Sunday. Kieron P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020