MCDA members defer indefinite strike in 'public interest'

The Municipal Corporation Doctors' Association (MCDA) on Sunday said the indefinite strike by its members over pending salaries, scheduled to begin from October 19, has been deferred in "public interest". On October 14, the MCDA had threatened that its members would go on an indefinite strike if their demands were not met.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the association said, "In order to avoid the likely inconvenience our strike will cause to patients and considering the appeal of the mayor/North MCD to senior doctors to give him some time to arrange funds, this Association reconsidered its decision to proceed on scheduled strike". The MCDA, an association of senior permanent doctors of the civic hospitals, was established in 1974. It has about 1,200 members.

After having detailed discussion with the members on the subject, the association said, "It has been decided that corporation should be given some more time to arrange funds and to find permanent solution to this recurring salary problem with the help of central or state government." Accordingly, it has been decided to "defer the indefinite strike for time being in general public interest with the hope that in the meanwhile corporation will find permanent solution of the salary issue". "If our three months salaries are not paid within a week time, then this body may be forced to reconsider its decision," the statement said.

The MCDA earlier had expressed solidarity with their agitating colleagues -- resident doctors -- of Hindu Rao Hospital and Kasturba Hospital, both under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC). Abhimanyu Sardana, president of RDA of Hindu Rao Hospital, also issued a statement, saying, "After the notice from the MCDA, the RDA of HRH and the residents of all three hospitals still stand in solidarity focusing on our issues still to be addressed and ironed out." "It is not just the resident doctors' facing the adversity but all the 55,000 employees of the NDMC currently. We feel our voices are reaching deaf ears," he said.

"It was a very keen and observant decision taken by our senior doctors to stand in support of us substantiating the gravity of our ordeal," Sardana said. "We are still standing with a belief that our mentors, faculties, workers and the whole medical fraternity would join us with determination and zeal to take us ahead from this plight," he added.