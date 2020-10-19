Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnam troops find more bodies after latest deadly landslide

The military, which plays a key role in Vietnam's disaster response, has sent hundreds of rescuers, heavy equipment and search dogs to help the mission as the government tackles some of its worst floods in years. In neighbouring Thua Thien Hue province, rescuers battled driving rain in search of at least 15 construction workers missing after a landslide a week ago.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 19-10-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 11:12 IST
Vietnam troops find more bodies after latest deadly landslide
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Vietnamese soldiers with heavy machinery and rescue dogs searched on Monday for the last remaining troops buried under a mudslide, after recovering 18 bodies from the latest in a week of deadly landslides caused by unrelenting rains. Floods and mudslides during October have killed at least 93 people in central Vietnam and left 30 missing, among those four military, which has lost 29 personnel to the adverse weather, in what could be its highest number of peace-time casualties. Four bodies were found on Monday.

The landslide early on Sunday in the province Quang Tri buried 22 soldiers and was the fourth incident of its kind in the space of six days in central Vietnam, which is expecting more intense rainfall in the coming days. The military, which plays a key role in Vietnam's disaster response, has sent hundreds of rescuers, heavy equipment and search dogs to help the mission as the government tackles some of its worst floods in years.

In neighbouring Thua Thien Hue province, rescuers battled driving rain in search of at least 15 construction workers missing after a landslide a week ago. Eleven soldiers sent to find them were killed by a separate mudslide. A family of six was killed when mud buried their house as they slept late on Saturday in Quang Tri province.

Floods in the region have inundated more than 120,000 houses, cut off traffic and forced schools to close. State media showed images of people in long-tail boats next to houses with water at roof level. State television showed footage of people moving their cattle at midnight and being evacuated from their homes, among them some older residents who said it reminded them of the wartime era nearly five decades ago.

Also Read: Man admits immigration offence in Vietnamese truck deaths case

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

London stocks track Asian gains on vaccine optimism

London stocks tracked gains in Asian markets on Monday as investors bet on a COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the year, although concerns over tougher business restrictions in the UK kept demand for risky assets in check. The blue-chip FT...

Was a bit angry and upset heading into the Super Over: Chris Gayle

The big-hitting Chris Gayle revealed that he felt angry and upset going in to the Super Over after Kings XI Punjab were in a comfortable position to win the IPL match against Mumbai Indians in regulation period. After defeating Royal Challe...

ED questions Farooq Abdullah in case related to alleged fraud in JK Cricket Association

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with a money laundering probe in a case related to the alleged embezzlement of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association fund...

WRAPUP 3-China's economic recovery quickens as consumption returns

Chinas economic recovery accelerated in the third quarter as consumers shook off their coronavirus caution, although the weaker-than-expected headline growth suggested persistent risks for one of the few drivers of global demand.Gross domes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020