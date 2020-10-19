Left Menu
Maha: 2 drown in different lakes in Thane

The body of an unidentified woman, aged 35 to 40 years, was found in the Kachrali lake near the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters around 2 am on Monday, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said. In another incident, a 16-year-old boy, resident of Charai area here, drowned in the city's Upavan lake on Sunday evening, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-10-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 11:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The city police later registered cases of accidental death, he added.

