Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flood situation remains grim in North Karnataka,over 35K people evacuated

Many villages are still submerged in Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Raichur districts of North Karnataka and over 35,000 people have been evacuated, as the flood situation remains grim with the Bhima river continuing to flow above the danger mark, officials said on Monday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-10-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 16:09 IST
Flood situation remains grim in North Karnataka,over 35K people evacuated
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Many villages are still submerged in Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Raichur districts of North Karnataka and over 35,000 people have been evacuated, as the flood situation remains grim with the Bhima river continuing to flow above the danger mark, officials said on Monday. According to the Central water commission, the Bhima river has been in spate since October 14 due to torrential rain in Maharashtra and release of water from the dams there.

The river, which is a tributary of the Krishna, has wreaked havoc in Kalaburagi, Vijayapura,Yadgir and Raichur, which are experiencing intermittent heavy rain. Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) officials said as many as 97 villages in the four districts are worst affected and people residing there have been shifted to safety.

"So far we have evacuated 36,290 people. We have opened 174 relief camps where 28,007 people are staying," a KSNDMC official said. The Army and the disaster response force personnel are engaged in evacuating people from the flood hit areas, according to sources.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru the heavy downpour since Sunday night resulted in waterlogging in some places. According to the India Meteorological Department, the city recorded 39.6 mm rainfall at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited based weather observatory in the 24 hour period ending 0830 am today.

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

LaLiga, El Club del Deportista launch 'Players' app for footballers

LaLiga and El Club del Deportista have unveiled the Players App, and it is sure to be a competitive differentiator for the players of LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank clubs. The Players App was unveiled during an event at LaLiga headqu...

Union Health Minister reviews Gujarat's COVID-19 situation ahead of festive season

By Joymala Bagchi Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday reviewed the COVID-19 situation of Gujarat ahead of the onset of winter and commencing of the festive season.The Union Minister was briefed about the COVID situation in Guja...

CAA will be implemented very soon ; got delayed due to COVID- 19 pandemic : Nadda tells social groups in Siliguri.

CAA will be implemented very soon got delayed due to COVID- 19 pandemic Nadda tells social groups in Siliguri....

Independent candidate from Bihar's Bahadurapur constituency arrives on buffalo to file nomination

By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey As Bihar election is gaining momentum, candidates are also bringing new colours to the polls. In Bahadurpur constituency that comes under Darbhanga district, a candidate Nachari Mandal came to file his nomin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020