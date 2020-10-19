Left Menu
Telangana CM announces Rs 10,000 as relief to each flood-affected household in Hyderabad

The government would release Rs 550 crore immediately to the municipal administration department, he said. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has announced financial help of Rs 10 crore to Telangana in the wake of the heavy rains and flooding, official sources said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-10-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 18:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced Rs 10,000 as immediate relief to each flood-affected household in the city, besides an assistance of Rs one lakh each to totally damaged houses and Rs 50,000 to partially damaged houses. Observing that essential commodities like rice and pulses have been lost due to the flooding, Raosaid the financial assistance of Rs 10,000 would be distributed from Tuesday itself, according to an official release.

Rao instructed the Collectors of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal districts (under the jurisdiction of Hyderabad) to send teams on the field to start distributing the amount to the poor from Tuesday morning, it said. He asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to monitor the financial help distribution programme.

The chief minister said all Ministers, MLAs, Corporators, Mayor and Deputy Mayor in Hyderabad should treat helping the poor as their responsibility and actively participate in the distribution exercise. He said the government is ready to extend the help to any number of poor even if their number is in lakhs.

Therefore, the details of the affected families should be brought to the notice of the officials concerned for getting the help. The CM also urged the ruling TRS leaders and workers to actively participate in the exercise and ensure that the deserving poor receive the help, the release said.

Rao instructed the officials to repair and restore all affected roads and other infrastructure on a war-footing and ensure thatlife comes back to normal at the earliest. The government would release Rs 550 crore immediately to the municipal administration department, he said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has announced financial help of Rs 10 crore to Telangana in the wake of the heavy rains and flooding, official sources said. Chief Minister Rao thanked his Tamil Nadu counterpart for the gesture.

Rao urged industrialists, traders, business establishments to extend their help to people who suffered due to heavy rains and floods. He asked them to donate generously to the CM Relief Fund.

As many as 70 people died in rain-related incidents during the past one week in the state, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao said today. The minister also requested people from low lying areas of the city to evacuate and move to relief camps as the Met department predicted a fresh spell of heavy rains in the next two days.

