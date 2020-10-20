Left Menu
Development News Edition

Founder of UAE state-run WAM news agency dies at 78

Ibrahim al-Abed, the founder of the United Arab Emirates' state-run WAM news agency and a pioneering media figure as the oil-rich nation grew into a regional power, died Tuesday. Tens of thousands of Palestinians moved to the UAE to help create the country, serving in government ministries and in its oil fields.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 20-10-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 16:01 IST
Founder of UAE state-run WAM news agency dies at 78

Ibrahim al-Abed, the founder of the United Arab Emirates' state-run WAM news agency and a pioneering media figure as the oil-rich nation grew into a regional power, died Tuesday. He was 78. Al-Abed long served as the head of the country's National Media Council, a government regulatory body. He also was a de facto government spokesman, with his phone number the first rang by foreign journalists for decades as Abu Dhabi and Dubai grew into the skyscraper-studded cities they are today.

“Five decades Ibrahim spent working tirelessly until the last day,” Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum wrote on Twitter. WAM, which announced al-Abed's death, offered no cause.

A Palestinian by birth, al-Abed fled on his father's shoulders during the 1948 war surrounding Israel's establishment, his longtime colleague and friend Peter Hellyer said. Known as the “naqba,” or “catastrophe” in Arabic, the conflict uprooted hundreds of thousands of Palestinians. Al-Abed studied at the American University of Beirut and served as a Palestinian student leader. He graduated with a political science and public administration major.

He moved to the United Arab Emirates in 1975, just a few years after the federation's creation out of a collection of sheikhdoms that the British referred to as the Trucial States. Tens of thousands of Palestinians moved to the UAE to help create the country, serving in government ministries and in its oil fields. Al-Abed created the WAM news agency in 1977 and helped Hellyer set up the agency's English wire in 1978. He also served as a trusted media adviser to generations of Emirati government officials, later becoming an Emirati citizen himself.

At the time of his arrival, he once recounted, there were just two newspapers and a fledgling radio and television scene — not the vast landscape of today that sees foreign media use Dubai Media City and Abu Dhabi as safe bases to cover a region long prone to conflict. “The very important development for the media in the UAE was the creation of the Dubai media zone. ... When it started, we were wondering what are we going to have,” al-Abed told the Saudi-owned satellite news channel Al-Arabiya in 2018. “It turned out that we have now over 2,000 organizations, companies, working in Dubai media zone." “The UAE has become a hub for the international media.” Al-Abed is survived by his wife, three children and grandchildren.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagorno-Karabakh says death toll among its military rises to 772

The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Tuesday it had recorded another 43 casualties among its military, pushing its total military toll to 772 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27.The fighting has surge...

Samsung grabs 5th spot in Interbrand's list of Best Global Brands 2020

Samsung Electronics has grabbed the fifth spot in Interbrands list of Best Global Brands 2020 with a brand value of USD 62.3 billion, a 2 rise from USD 61.1 billion in the previous year and a twelvefold increase from its initial evaluation ...

Zimbabwe coach Rajput skips Pakistan tour after Indian Embassy in Harare seeks exemption: ZC

Zimbabwe cricket coach Lalchand Rajput has not travelled with the team for a tour of Pakistan after the Indian embassy in Harare requested his exemption from the limited-over series. A statement from Zimbabwe Cricket said that Rajput will m...

India's COVID-19 cases per million population reported in last 7 days stands at 310, while global average is 315: Health Ministry.

Indias COVID-19 cases per million population reported in last 7 days stands at 310, while global average is 315 Health Ministry....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020