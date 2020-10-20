Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athawale to tour rain-affected districts of Maha from Oct 22

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday announced that he will be touring rain-affected districts of Maharashtra starting October 22. The Minister of State for Social Justice said he will tour these districts from October 22 and will try to get some relief for farmers through government schemes.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 19:58 IST
Athawale to tour rain-affected districts of Maha from Oct 22
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday announced that he will be touring rain-affected districts of Maharashtra starting October 22. Last week, heavy rains and floods claimed at least 48 lives in Pune, Aurangabad, and Konkan divisions, while crops on lakhs of hectares were damaged.

"The COVID-19 pandemic had already hit farmers, and the excess rainfall last week that destroyed crops in Pune, Satara, Sangli and Solapur districts, has further worsened their condition," Athawale said. The Minister of State for Social Justice said he will tour these districts from October 22 and will try to get some relief for farmers through government schemes.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

European nations mixed in their response to virus spikes

Countries across Europe are battling coronavirus infection spikes with new lockdowns, curfews, face mask orders and virus tracking smart phone apps. In a small indication of success, Spains government said it wont extend a state of emergenc...

Safeguard human rights defenders, rights of NGOs in India, Bachelet urges

Michelle Bachelet issued a statement calling on the Government of India to safeguard the rights of human rights defenders and non-governmental organizations NGOs, expressing regret at legal constraints faced by NGOs, including by the appl...

French mosque shut over message linked to teacher beheading

A mosque in a Paris suburb is being closed for six months starting Wednesday night on orders from Frances interior minister in a crackdown following the beheading last week of a teacher. A sign posted by the regional prefecture at the entra...

Talent not tied to money: Kejriwal on Delhi govt school students' performance in NEET, JEE

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said many students of Delhi government schools from a humble economic background have qualified in the NEET and JEE, and asserted that talent is not tied to money. He said money will not be a proble...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020