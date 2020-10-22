Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aurobindo Pharma pact: CCMB developing proof of concept for COVID-19 vaccine

It was in the process of developing a proof of concept for the vaccine candidate using three platforms and this may take four to five months, CCMB Director Rakesh K Mishra said. "We are working on some new platforms for vaccine and once we have the proof of concept ready, then we will hand it over to Aurobindo Pharma for further (process).

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-10-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 19:09 IST
Aurobindo Pharma pact: CCMB developing proof of concept for COVID-19 vaccine

The CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology here has set in motion the process for development of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate as part of a pact with Aurobindo Pharma, a top official of the premier institute said on Thursday. It was in the process of developing a proof of concept for the vaccine candidate using three platforms and this may take four to five months, CCMB Director Rakesh K Mishra said.

"We are working on some new platforms for vaccine and once we have the proof of concept ready, then we will hand it over to Aurobindo Pharma for further (process). This is something we have discussed with them. We dont want to work on vaccine unless there is an industry partner, Mishra told PTI. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Aurobindo Pharma Limited last month announced the collaboration to develop a vaccine to protect against SARS- CoV-2.

Three CSIR labs -- CCMB-Hyderabad, the Institute of Medical Technology (IMTECH) in Chandigarh and the Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (IICB) in Kolkata -- are developing vaccine candidates using different technology platforms. Aurobindo will undertake clinical development and commercialisation of the vaccine, a press release from the CCMB had said last month.

We came together and Aurobindo is interacting with us and other CSIR labs saying that if you (CSIR labs) come up with proof of concept then we will be able to take it forward and financially support, he said. Meanwhile, a press release from CCMB on Thursday said Clone Deals, a city-based start-up incubated at the Atal Incubation Centre- CCMB, has developed CoronAid a novel nutraceutical to boost immunity against COVID- 19.

The food supplement is made from a mushroom, Cordyceps militaris that grows in the Himalayan region and is known for its immune boosting and antioxidant components, the release said. The startup has tied up with Ambrosia Food Company here to develop a combination of the mushroom powder with curcumin, an active ingredient in turmeric to make CoronAid Anti-Viral Immunity Booster Oral Suspension.

CoronAid is exclusively marketed worldwide by Nuzen Herbals Private Limited, Hyderabad, according to the release. PTI GDK VS VS

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WhatsApp to expand partnerships with biz solution providers

WhatsApp on Thursday said it plans to expand its partnerships with business solution providers to help enterprises manage their WhatsApp messages via hosting services that Facebook plans to offer, and charge business customers for some of t...

Regular appointments of trained apprentices without open competition is against govt rules: Railways

The Indian Railways said on Thursday that regular appointments of trained apprentices without an open competition is against government rules. Recently there have been news reports that trained apprentices at railway establishments are dema...

Govt encouraged in investigating PPE corruption

Deputy President David Mabuza says the government is encouraged with the progress of law enforcement agencies in investigating and prosecuting those implicated in PPE corruption.The Deputy President said this when he responded to oral quest...

Kyrgyzstan delays election for reform, helping Japarov

Kyrgyzstans parliament voted on Thursday to delay an election to await a constitutional reform promoted by acting president Sadyr Japarov, a move that boosts his chances of staying on as full-time leader. The Central Asian nation, which bor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020