Air quality 'very poor' in Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad; Gurgaon relatively better

The air quality remained "very poor" in large parts of Faridabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad while it was relatively better in Gurgaon in the National Capital Region on Thursday, according to a government agency. There was heavy concentration of PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants in the air of the four immediate neighbouring districts of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. In Faridabad, the AQI was recorded at 362 at the station in Sector 11 followed by 321 both at New Industrial Town and at Sector 30 and 297 at Sector 16A, according to the CPCB data at 8 pm.

In Gurgaon, an AQI of 313 was recorded at the station in Sector 151 followed by 285 at Vikas Sadan and 213 at the Teri Gram, while it was 158 at NISE Gwal Pahari, it showed. In Gautam Buddh Nagar's Noida, the AQI was 351 at Sector 62 followed by 330 at Sector 1, 325 at Sector 116, while the station at Sector 125 showed "insufficient" data for the last 24 hours.

In Greater Noida, an AQI of 373 was recorded in Knowledge Park V and 314 at Knowledge Park III, according to the CPCB figures. Adjoining district Ghaziabad's Loni had an AQI of 372 at 8 pm followed by 367 at Indirapuram and 312 at Sanjay Nagar and 321 at Vasundhara, it showed.

The worsening of the air quality comes even as the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) from October 15 to check air pollution, which spikes around this time of the year.