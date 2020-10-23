Major fire breaks out in Mumbai mall; no casualty

A major fire broke out in a mall here on Thursday night, but no casualty was reported, according to a fire brigade official. He said the blaze erupted in the City Center Mall in Mumbai Central around 8.53 pm.

Ten fire engines and seven jetty were engaged in the operation to douse the flames at the ground plus four-storey mall, the official said, adding there was no report of injury to anyone so far. "The fire is not yet under control," he said.

According to fire brigade officials, the exact cause of the fire was not yet known. According to locals, the mall mainly houses shops selling mobile phone accessories.

The fire was initially categorised as level 1 (minor) but it was upgraded to level-3 (major) at around 10.45pm when flames spread to other parts of the complex. This was the second fire in the city on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a fire had broken out in a garment factory at Kurla West. It was doused after more than two hours..