Left Menu
Development News Edition

Major fire breaks out in Mumbai mall; no casualty

A major fire broke out in a mall here on Thursday night, but no casualty was reported, according to a fire brigade official. He said the blaze erupted in the City Center Mall in Mumbai Central around 8.53 pm. Ten fire engines and seven jetty were engaged in the operation to douse the flames at the ground plus four-storey mall, the official said, adding there was no report of injury to anyone so far.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 00:15 IST
Major fire breaks out in Mumbai mall; no casualty

A major fire broke out in a mall here on Thursday night, but no casualty was reported, according to a fire brigade official. He said the blaze erupted in the City Center Mall in Mumbai Central around 8.53 pm.

Ten fire engines and seven jetty were engaged in the operation to douse the flames at the ground plus four-storey mall, the official said, adding there was no report of injury to anyone so far. "The fire is not yet under control," he said.

According to fire brigade officials, the exact cause of the fire was not yet known. According to locals, the mall mainly houses shops selling mobile phone accessories.

The fire was initially categorised as level 1 (minor) but it was upgraded to level-3 (major) at around 10.45pm when flames spread to other parts of the complex. This was the second fire in the city on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a fire had broken out in a garment factory at Kurla West. It was doused after more than two hours..

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

"Cyber Attack" on Dr Reddy's IT infrastructure

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-A decade after U.N.-linked cholera outbreak, Haitians demand justice

In the middle of a coronavirus pandemic, it is another, more deadly disease that keeps 20-year-old Haitian Loubean Jean up at night - cholera.Jean was about to celebrate his 11th birthday in 2011 when his father was struck with cholera and ...

Brazil's Bolsonaro chats with coronavirus-infected health minister wearing no mask

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday visited Health Minister General Eduardo Pazuello, who has COVID-19, and made his point that the disease is easy to recover quickly from with the help of the controversial drug chloroquine. The ...

Robbers attempt to break ATM

Police have registered an FIR against two unidentified robbers who attempted to break an ATM machine and steal cash in the wee hours of Thursday, an official said. The ATM centre is located at Saipras locality in suburban Mulund, he said.Ac...

White House releases raw footage of Trump's '60 Minutes' interview

The White House on Thursday released raw footage from an interview that U.S. President Donald did with 60 Minutes reporter Lesley Stahl, breaking an agreement to keep material from the highly-anticipated clash private until an edited versio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020