Air quality 'severe' in parts of Ghaziabad, Gr Noida, 'very poor' in Gurgaon, Faridabad 

The air quality reached "severe" levels in parts of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday, while it largely remained in the "very poor" category in Gurgaon and Faridabad in the National Capital Region, according to a government agency. Concentration of major air pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 during the morning hours largely remained in the "severe" category in the four immediate neighbouring districts of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. In Ghaziabad, an AQI of 416 was recorded at the station in Loni followed by 374 at Indirapuram, 354 at Sanjay Nagar and 330 at Vasundhara, according to the CPCB data at 8 pm.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar's Noida, the AQI was 382 at Sector 116 followed by 363 at Sector 62, 356 at Sector 1, while the station at Sector 125 showed "insufficient" data for the last 24 hours. In Greater Noida, an AQI of 423 was recorded in Knowledge Park V and 350 at Knowledge Park III, according to the CPCB figures.

In Gurgaon, an AQI of 379 was recorded at the station in Sector 51 followed by 329 at Vikas Sadan and 276 at NISE Gwal Pahari, while there was "no sufficient data" for Teri Gram, it showed. In Faridabad, the AQI was recorded at 366 at Sector 16A, 365 at Sector 30, 363 at New Industrial Town and 319 at Sector 11 at 8 pm.

The concentration of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad around 10 am on Sunday was near or upwards of 400 in the "severe" category, according to the CPCB data. As a possible health impact, the CPCB states an AQI in the "very poor" category can lead to respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, while "severe" affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

The worsening of the air quality comes even as the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) from October 15 to check air pollution, which spikes around this time of the year.